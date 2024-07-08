The Detroit Lions have assembled one of the best roster in the NFL in just a handful of offseasons. Give big credit to general manager Brad Holmes who has executed a nearly flawless rebuild in Detroit.

Historically, Brad Holmes has not been a huge fan of trading away players. Considering the premium that Holmes places on finding the right kinds of players, it makes sense that he would not want to ship them away willy-nilly. This could also harm the impeccable culture that Holmes and Campbell have created with the Lions.

However, Holmes does still participate in the trade market. He acquired wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones from the Cleveland Browns at the trade deadline last season. He's also made a few key trades that sent players away from Detroit. However, each of these situations has an easy explanation for the move.

For example, the concept of trading Matthew Stafford to the Rams did not originate with Holmes. He did make the best of that situation, in retrospect. Holmes tried to trade a few players from the Patricia era, such as linebacker Jamie Collins. However, he did not fit the Lions new scheme in 2021 and ended up being traded. Holmes did trade tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings. This was a logical move considering that Hockenson wanted a historic contract extension in the near future. One that he eventually got with the Vikings. Now the Lions have Sam LaPorta on a rookie contract, so that worked out well for them too.

The point is, Holmes seems to only seek to trade players away as a last resort.

If Brad Holmes were to make some trades before the start of the regular season, these are a few guys who could be trade targets. They are not essential players to the Lions, but they would certainly have value to other teams.

Could the Lions trade Hendon Hooker sooner rather than later?

Hooker was a fascinating college prospect who earned some first-round buzz before the 2023 NFL Draft. He had an impressive final season at Tennessee, showcasing his big arm and above average athleticism.

However, he tore his left ACL and it ended his collegiate career. Hooker was playing like one of the NCAA's best in 2022, which made it so exciting when the Detroit Lions picked him to back up Jared Goff more than a year ago.

The argument for trading Hooker is almost exclusively trying to gain more value. Detroit picked Hooker in the third round, so it would stand to reason that the Lions would want to acquire a second-round pick or greater in any potential trade.

QB is a premium position, so it is not that crazy to think that another team could throw a valuable draft pick Detroit's way if they got desperate. The Vikings did exactly that in 2016 after Teddy Bridgewater tore his ACL during practice, leaving Minnesota without a starting QB weeks before Week 1. In that case, Minnesota sent their first-round pick and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Lions would have to luck into a scenario like this to consider a Hooker trade.

James Mitchell could be the odd man out at tight end

The Lions spent a day three pick on James Mitchell a few years back. The hope at the time was that Mitchell could become an electric move tight end after recovering from an injury that ended his collegiate career.

Mitchell has rebounded from that injury, but he hasn't become a difference-making playmaker like the Lions hoped. In fairness to Mitchell, he started his career behind T.J. Hockenson and now plays behind Sam LaPorta. That is stiff competition.

The Lions could trade James Mitchell if they view him as expendable and another team thinks he is valuable. Mitchell has two years left on his rookie contract, so there's some value there for a potential trade partner.

Mitchell is currently third in line at tight end behind both LaPorta and Brock Wright, who signed a multi-year contract this offseason.

If the Lions did get an offer they like on Mitchell, they could easily lean on Shane Zylstra to become their TE3.

If Levi Onwuzurike actually is back, he might get traded

Onwuzurike has struggled with injuries throughout his NFL career.

He is now healthier than ever, but it might be too late for Onwuzurike to have a big impact on the Lions.

This offseason, the Lions signed D.J. Reader from the Bengals and drafted Mekhi Wingo from LSU. Those players join Alim McNeill and last year's third-round pick Brodric Martin to form a nice core for Detroit.

That leaves no room for Onwuzurike, unless the Lions decide to roster five defensive tackles.

Another factor working against Onwuzurike is the team's tendency to use defensive ends Josh Pascal and John Cominsky on the interior of the defensive line.

If the Lions traded Onwuzurike, it would probably be for a late-round pick swap from a team who wants to cut the waivers priority line.