It’s no secret. A player who once looked like an NFL star has dropped to third on the Carolina Panthers’ depth chart. And that makes veteran running back Miles Sanders one of three trade candidates heading into the 2024 training camp.

Sanders has already been linked to another NFL team with catcrave.com suggesting the Indianapolis Colts might have interest in the 5-foot-11, 210-pound five-year veteran.

Also in the mix as trade candidates for the Panthers are linebacker Shaq Thompson and wide receiver Jonathan Mingo.

Panthers may test trade waters with RB Miles Sanders

ESPN.com’s David Newton didn’t mince words about the Panthers’ second-round draft pick of Jonathon Brooks out of Texas. The selection certainly impacted Sanders' future.

“As much as (Dave) Canales has said he's excited about backs Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders, he obviously believed the running game needed an upgrade,” Newton wrote. “You don't take a back in the second round unless you plan to use him. He's a playmaker who has a nose for the end zone (10 touchdowns on 187 carries last season), and general manager Dan Morgan said he was looking for guys who can score.”

Add in the fact Sanders has trade value and the writing could be on the wall. With the Eagles, Sanders showed flashes of stardom. He averaged 5.3 and 5.5 yards per carry in 2020 and 2021, respectively, and totaled 11 touchdowns in 2022.

In his first year with the Panthers, Sanders was less productive with 3.3 yards per carry and only one touchdown. But that was with a quarterback, Bryce Young, who threw no fear into opposing defenses with his passing game.

Will Sanders play much even if he stays?

Chuba Hubbard is slotted as the starter heading into training camp, but once Brooks proves his health — he suffered an ACL injury late in the 2023 college season — he will probably take over that role.

Panthers’ GM Dan Morgan told si.com Brooks provides competition in the running back room.

“When Dave (Canales) and I took this job we said that we were going to create competition in every position group,” Morgan said. “Just so happened Jonathon was there. We took the opportunity to draft him. I think it's going to be a really competitive group, and I'm excited to see them all compete during training camp and OTAs. It's going to be fun.”

That puts Sanders No. 3 with new arrival Rahsaad Penny, the most physical back on the roster, at No. 4. But Morgan said he doesn’t foresee getting rid of Sanders.

“We see a big role for him,” Morgan said. “I think Dave would tell you the same, that we think really highly of Miles. We love Miles. He can do a lot for our offense. He's versatile in the pass game and a really good runner. So, we're excited about him as well. “

Will LB Shaq Thompson make it 10 years with Panthers?

In a better world for the Panthers, Thompson would be a key part of the team’s plans for 2024. But veterans aren’t assured of anything in a rebuilding franchise,

Thompson was a tackle machine from 2019-2022, topping the 100-mark all four years with a robust 135 stops in 2022. But a fractured fibula ended his 2023 season after two games.

He’s back at age 30, but will the Panthers keep him around for his 10th NFL season? And is it time for him to get a shot with a Super Bowl contender? The Panthers could use an extra pick or two for the 2025 draft, and Thompson might bring reasonable capital to the team.

The Panthers grabbed Trevin Wallace in the third round of this year’s draft (No. 72), and the 6-1, 244-pound linebacker could step into Thompson’s role if a trade is made. It makes even more sense when considering the fact that stopping opposing offenses likely won’t be the Panthers’ strong suit anyway. It’s not like getting a little less experienced at linebacker would greatly impact the win-loss record.

Thompson told pantherswire.com he would like to stay.

“I love it here,” he said. “I would love to retire here, but that’s in my fate. And when I say that — I control what I control, I control myself on that field. If I play well, I stay here. If not, I’m out. I understand and know the business.”

WR Jonathan Mingo may have short leash in second year

A second-round pick in 2023 — No. 39 overall — the 6-2, 220-pound Mingo caught 43 balls last season for 418 yards. But he didn’t find the end zone and barely hauled in half of his 85 targets. That catch percentage of 50.6 ranked as the fifth worst in the NFL.

Of course, that’s no reason to trade a guy, especially since the offense was challenged last year with Bryce Young trying to develop at quarterback. However, Mingo didn’t light it up in any kind of way. Despite his nice size for the position, Mingo struggled with separation and catching the ball. And, well, those are two things an NFL receiver has to do.

Therefore, the Panthers selected Xavier Legette with their first-round pick (No. 32 overall). Legette is already penciled in as the No. 3 receiver, and the Panthers already had Adam Thielen before bringing in Diontae Johnson. Those moves relegated Mingo to second-team status.

Mingo told nytimes.com he’s betting on himself in 2024.

“I don’t care what nobody says,” Mingo said. “I’ve been betting on myself my whole life. I’ve been through it all. At the end of the day, it’s me versus me. So I’m gonna look myself in the mirror and figure out what I gotta do. I know what I bring to the table, and I know people haven’t seen the best of me yet. So that’s really all I’ve been focusing on this offseason.”