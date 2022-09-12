3 Ravens most responsible for Week 1 win vs. Jets

The Baltimore Ravens weren’t fully healthy heading into the 2022 season, but against a weak New York Jets team, it didn’t really matter. The Ravens cruised to a comfortable 24-9 victory over the Jets in Week 1, which was the strong start they needed in a competitive AFC North division.

The Ravens jumped out to an early lead over New York, and never looked back. They scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to put the game to bed, and ensured that their old friend Joe Flacco, who is filling in for the injured Zach Wilson, wouldn’t pick up an upset victory over them to open the 2022 season.

It wasn’t the most exciting game of the day, but the Ravens surely won’t mind that. A win is a win in the NFL, even if it comes as suspense free as it did over the Jets yesterday afternoon. Let’s take a look at the three Ravens players who contributed the most to their team’s season-opening victory over the Jets and see how they managed to impact the game.

3. Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson entered the season fresh off a failed extension negotiation with the Ravens, and was probably glad to shake that discussion with the start of the new season. Jackson made an early case as to why Baltimore messed up in not extending him before the start of the season, and the Ravens front office may not be feeling great about that decision in the aftermath of this game.

It wasn’t Jackson’s greatest performance, because he really didn’t have to do much against the Jets. He completed 17 of his 30 pass attempts for 213 yards and three touchdowns, with his one interception being his lone mistake of the day. Jackson also had a fairly quiet game on the ground for his standards, as he only picked up 17 yards on six carries.

Again, this isn’t an otherworldly performance from Jackson, but he didn’t have much help on the ground considering both JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards were inactive for the game. Jackson still managed to control the game through the air, and lead Baltimore to an effortless victory over a beat up Jets team.

2. Marcus Williams

Marcus Williams signed with the Ravens on a massive five-year, $70 million deal in free agency this offseason, and he looked to be worth every penny in his debut for his new team against the Jets. Slowing down Flacco and the Jets isn’t going to be the Ravens toughest task this season, but Williams made sure that they were going to have to earn every yard they got yesterday afternoon.

Williams finished as the Ravens leading tackler with 12 tackles on the day, and picked up an interception and another pass deflection in coverage. Williams held up well in coverage and made sure that New York’s ball carriers were not picking up any more yardage than they should be. An already dangerous Ravens secondary looks to be even better with Williams onboard now.

Again, there will be tougher tasks for Williams and Baltimore’s defense, but this was a very strong start to the season for their new star safety. With Kyle Hamilton, Chuck Clark, Marlon Humphrey, and Marcus Peters (who was inactive against the Jets) playing alongside Williams, it’s going to be tough for any team to do much damage in the passing game against the Ravens this season.

1. Devin Duvernay

Much has been made this offseason about the Ravens wide receiver corps, especially after the team traded their top wide receiver in Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 NFL Draft. It seemed like the team was especially barren at wideout heading into the season, with Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay being Baltimore’s top wide receiver duo.

Bateman and Duvernay showed there was nothing to worry about in their season debut, though, as they combined for 113 yards on six catches and all three of Jackson’s touchdowns. It was Duvernay who did the majority of the damage, though, and his emergence as a top target for Jackson should greatly benefit Baltimore’s offense throughout the 2022 season.

Many folks wondered whether Duvernay, who earned All-Pro honors as a punt returner last season, would be able to be one of Baltimore’s top wide receivers this season, but he put those concerns to rest in Week 1. Duvernay individually had four catches for 54 yards and two touchdowns, and without his contributions on offense, Baltimore may not have won this game.

Jackson desperately needed some wide receivers to step on offense this season, and Duvernay did his part in Week 1. It will be interesting to see whether he will be able to continue to perform like this as the season goes on, though. If he can, the Ravens offense will continue to excel under Jackson’s lead.