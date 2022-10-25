3 Ravens takeaways from Week 7 win vs. Browns as Gus Edwards shines

Following their win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 7, the Baltimore Ravens now sit at 4-3 and are in first place in the AFC North.

The Ravens, in typical AFC North fashion, had an all-out battle with the Browns that came down to the very end. It took a missed field goal by Browns rookie kicker Cade York to seal the deal.

This win, much like the Ravens loss to the New York Giants in Week 6, came down to the wire. Now, through seven games, the Ravens have had five games decided by a touchdown or less.

In the victory, the Ravens relied heavily on the ground game. The Browns secondary gave Lamar Jackson and the Ravens pass catchers fits. Jackson was limited to just 120 passing yards on 16 total attempts.

The Ravens leading receiver was Rashod Bateman, who finished the day with four receptions for 42 receiving yards. Just four total players recorded a reception on the Ravens offense.

In Week 8, the Ravens will get back to work quickly as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night football. With the current state of the Buccaneers, the Ravens could walk away with a win. But only if they can have a more balanced game than they did in Week 7.

But before looking ahead, it is worth looking at how the Ravens earned a win against the Browns.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Ravens Week 7 victory over the Browns.

3. The Run defense looked reliable

The Ravens knew they would be in for a challenge when facing the Brown backfield duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. But the defense was apparently up to the task.

Chubb was held to just 91 rushing yards and one touchdown on 16 total carries. While it was still a solid day for Chubb, it was a much more contained performance out of the NFL’s leading rusher. It was also just the third time that Chubb has been limited to less than 100 rushing yards this season.

The Ravens also managed to completely control Hunt. He finished the day with his worst outing on the ground this season with just five rushing yards on four carries.

With the Ravens set to take on Leonard Fournette on Thursday, they could be in for a challenge once again. But based on their recent performance, they may be just fine.

2. The secondary may be an area of concern

Throughout Sunday’s contest, the Ravens secondary had trouble with the Browns pass catchers. Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and David Njoku all finished with more than 70 receiving yards,

In total, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw for just 258 yards on 27 attempts. But he was effective with the ball.

Heading into the season, the Ravens had one of the best secondaries in the league on paper. The group had an abundance of depth, with Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey, Kyle Fuller, and Chuck Clark set to lead the charge. Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton was just the icing on the cake.

But now injuries have impacted their success. Fuller is currently on injured reserve and both Humphrey and Peters have dealt with injuries this season.

So far this season, the Ravens defense has had several players play meaningful minutes in the secondary. This has been clear on the field as this defense has allowed 1,829 passing yards. But they have also had a bend, don’t break method, as they have allowed just eight passing touchdowns.

The Ravens secondary will be in for a challenge on Thursday night against the Buccaneers. With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin fully healthy, this unit will be tested. If they put together another performance as they did on Sunday, they could be in for a long day.

1. Gus Edwards is the RB1

In a shocking move, the Ravens placed running back J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve on Saturday. Dobbins, who is recovering from a knee injury suffered last pre-season, is still dealing with issues regarding his knee.

In the limited time that Dobbins has played this season, he has been the clear RB1 for the Ravens. Before landing on injured reserve, he had recorded 123 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground. Through the air, he recorded six receptions for 39 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Now in his absence, many speculated which Ravens running back would be elevated to RB1. It appears that Gus Edwards has been awarded that role.

Edwards himself also suffered a torn ACL last season. Just days before the game, he was brought up from the practice squad as he worked his way back to the field. And he immediately made his presence felt.

Edwards finished the day as the Ravens leading rusher. On 16 carries, he recorded 66 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Past Edwards, the Ravens also gave Justice Hill and Kenyan Drake their chances to make an impact. The two combined for just 31 yards on 16 carries.

Until Dobbins returns, Edwards seems to be the next man up for the Ravens. If he can string together a strong campaign, the Ravens backfield will continue to be in a good position.