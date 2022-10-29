3 reasons Bengals must be buyers at the 2022 NFL trade deadline

The Cincinnati Bengals have turned things around for the most part after a slow start to the 2022 season. They have won four of their last five games after dropping their first two contests of the season, and appear set for a tightly contested battle for the top spot in the AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens throughout the rest of the season.

The NFL needs to take note of the Bengals settling down after a rocky start, because they proved last season that when they are on, they are one of the most dangerous teams in the league. Their Joe Burrow-led offense has finally started to piece things together, as they have scored 30+ points in their two most recent wins, and if the offense can continue to produce, the Bengals will continue to win.

With the NFL trade deadline approaching, the Bengals are wavering between buying and selling, and how their Week 8 contest against the Cleveland Browns ends up playing out could determine their stance at the deadline. But regardless of their Week 8 result, here are three big reasons the Bengals should be buyers come the 2022 NFL trade deadline.

3. The Bengals could use an influx of offensive talent with Ja’Marr Chase out

The Bengals offense was just gaining some momentum when they announced that star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase would be forced to miss the next four-to-six weeks with a hip injury. Now they will be forced to overcome the loss of Burrow’s favorite target as they attempt to keep up with the Ravens in their division.

For the most part, Cincy is in a good spot to overcome this loss. They still have Tee Higgins, who would likely be the number one receiver on 31 other teams, and Tyler Boyd leading the way, as well as Joe Mixon in the backfield. Chances are the Bengals offense will continue to move forward, but being without Chase during this stretch doesn’t help.

Adding some more help on offense wouldn’t hurt, even if Chase was healthy. There are wide receivers such as Brandin Cooks, Chase Claypool, and Kendrick Bourne who could end up being available at the deadline to help out the offense, and with Chase out for the next few weeks, picking up that help could be the difference between winning or losing the division.

2. The Bengals defensive line is in dire need of reinforcements

The Bengals defense was always going to be the team’s weaker unit considering the strength of their offense, but it’s clear they could use some reinforcements at the deadline, particularly on their defensive line. Again, even if Cincinnati loses to Cleveland on Monday Night Football, this is an area that the team should look into upgrading at the deadline.

Through and through, the Bengals d-line hasn’t been good this season. They are right in the middle of the pack in terms of rushing yards allowed per game (119 on the dot, good for 18th in the league) but their pass rush has only managed to pick up 12 total sacks on the season. They aren’t winning at the line of scrimmage enough to slow down their opponent.

Being without D.J. Reader at the center of their line has certainly hurt, and while he should be back soon, adding some new faces here wouldn’t hurt. That’s not going to happen unless the Bengals are buyers, though, adding to the argument that they should be looking to make improvements

1. The Bengals still have one of the best rosters in the NFL

It was tough to remember early on in the season, but the Bengals made it all the way to the Super Bowl last season for a reason. They boast one of the best rosters in the league, with their pieced together defense and a dynamic offense that regularly lights up their opponents. Even though they started off the season slowly, this is a team worth adding to down the stretch of the season.

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are widely regarded as the top two teams in the AFC, and if Cincinnati wants to be able to put up a fight against them in the playoffs again, they are going to need to make some improvements to their roster. A win on Monday night would certainly help them shift into the buyer mentality that is going to be needed to allow them to make another Super Bowl run this season.

The Bengals proved last season that they have a core group worth adding to, even if they have had a slow start to the season. They have finally turned things around, but have proven in the process that they are going to need some help if they want to reach their ultimate goal this season. For that reason, Cincinnati clearly should be a buyer come the trade deadline.