3 reasons Browns made the right move by not trading for Jimmy Garoppolo

As the Cleveland Browns face the prospect of a lost season as a result of Deshaun Watson’s suspension, many have called for a trade to acquire Jimmy Garoppolo from the San Francisco 49ers. In reality, however, Garoppolo is a quarterback who will not save them this year. Instead, he would actually impair their capacity to progress in the future.

Acquiring Garoppolo to salvage the 2022 season would have been the worst move the Browns could do. Garoppolo is just not good enough and certainly not worth the price of admission, so to speak. Keep in mind that every short-term gain also has long-term ramifications.

If the Browns wanted to have a better quarterback to play while Deshaun Watson was sidelined, they should have worked harder to repair their relationship with Baker Mayfield. Instead, they’ll face Mayfield in Week 1.

Even if the San Francisco 49ers were prepared to move Garoppolo to the Browns for free to keep him from moving to the Seattle Seahawks, his contract runs counter to everything the Browns have prioritized this summer. The Browns have deliberately signed guys to extensions while avoiding going after veterans in order to roll as much salary over as possible. Remember that Cleveland wants to keep this core together for the next four to five years.

Let’s take a closer look at three reasons why the Browns were right in not acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo.

Browns-Jimmy Garoppolo trade not happening good for Cleveland

3. QB Duplication

Garoppolo is the kind of QB who prioritizes avoiding mistakes. The Browns already have someone like that in Jacoby Brissett, and Brissett’s salary is much lower, too. Sur, Garoppolo may be a bit of a better passer than Brissett, but remember that none of the 49ers receivers are on the Browns. Cleveland doesn’t have Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk. As things stand, the Browns’ receiving corps isn’t on their level.

There’s also something to be said about the 49ers going all-in on Trey Lance instead of Garoppolo. The Browns know this, and that’s why trading for Jimmy G just doesn’t make much sense.

3️⃣ Big Takeaways: Brissett builds foundation with offense in final preseason game — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 28, 2022

2. Salary concerns

Garoppolo will earn $24.2 million this season, which is $7.6 million more than the Browns were planning to pay Mayfield. Keep in mind as well that the Browns will still have to eat $10.5 million of Mayfield’s contract.

If Garoppolo receives his full salary, the Browns will lose $48.4 million in adjusted salary cap space next year. That will limit what the Browns can pay prospective free agents, including their own Jadeveon Clowney. Additionally, it will also carry over into the years Watson, Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, David Njoku, Joel Bitonio, and Wyatt Teller are under contract.

This means that, by getting Garoppolo to salvage 2022, the Browns will place themselves at a major disadvantage for the foreseeable future. That’s a big no-no since the Browns should have a considerably higher chance of winning the Super Bowl after 2022. This is something the Browns have been targeting, and Garoppolo isn’t worth jeopardizing that future for.

1. Locker Room issue

There might also be locker room difficulties if Garoppolo is acquired.

Take note that Browns players have spoken at length about how much they like Brissett. They respect his knowledge and leadership, and they completely support him as the team prepares to play 11 games without Deshaun Watson.

We also cannot discount the fact that Brissett has spent the entire offseason with Cleveland. The locker room may scoff at signing any quarterback so close to the season’s start, but Garoppolo in particular might provoke a significant schism, something the Browns cannot afford.

Recall that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan himself has shared his opinion on Groppolo’s toughness (or lack thereof). On the flip side, it’s worth noting that Garoppolo played despite injury in the playoffs and had offseason shoulder surgery. Speaking of those injuries, this is even more reason to be cautious about Jimmy G.

Again, why would the Browns spend that much money on a subpar temporary quarterback just for 2022? They’d be better off saving some cap space to go after a seasoned receiver who may help the Watson-led Browns be more competitive in succeeding years.

Not getting Jimmy Garoppolo was the right move for Cleveland.