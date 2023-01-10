By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

The Arizona Cardinals could consider hiring a new coach. Sean Payton is assembling a possible staff as well. We anticipate the two sides uniting for the 2023 season. Here are the three reasons the Cardinals must hire Sean Payton as their next head coach after firing Kliff Kingsbury.

The Cardinals have dismissed head coach Kliff Kingsbury. This has opened the door for a potential trade with the New Orleans Saints for former head coach Sean Payton. Arizona has a good salary cap situation and four picks in the top three rounds of the 2023 draft. This allows them to make moves even after acquiring Payton’s contract. The team also holds the valuable No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft. That’s a valuable asset for negotiations with the Saints.

However, it remains to be seen if owner Michael Bidwell would be willing to part with it in addition to offering Payton a significant contract extension. Keep in mind that this season was hampered by a knee injury to franchise quarterback Kyler Murray. We’re not sure if that makes the prospect of working with him potentially enticing for someone like Payton. Additionally, Bidwell will also look for a new general manager after the departure of Steve Keim for health reasons. This may, in turn, provide Payton the opportunity to bring in an executive from New Orleans. An example would be college scouting director Jeff Ireland or football administration director Khai Harley.

Let’s look at three reasons the Arizona Cardinals must hire Sean Payton as their next head coach after firing Kliff Kingsbury.

#AZCardinals owner Michael Bidwill was asked about coach Sean Payton and the smile he got on his face is undeniable. Get Payton to the Cardinals ASAP #BirdCityFootballpic.twitter.com/9dX7KDMCrI — Cardinals Update (@updatecardinals) January 9, 2023

3. Sean Payton wants another shot in the NFL

Sean Payton is reportedly so eager to get back into coaching in the NFL that he is already assembling a top-notch staff. This is rumored to include potential defensive coordinator and former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio. Despite currently working as an analyst at Fox, Payton is closely monitoring the ongoing NFL coaching carousel and is said to be preparing for the potential of between five and seven head coach openings later this month.

He is considered by many as the top available head-coaching candidate. However, he comes with a significant price tag. Any team looking to hire him would have to pay him one of the highest salaries in the league. That team will also compensate the Saints with a draft pick or multiple picks. He is still technically under contract with New Orleans, and the team is said to be seeking a first-round pick in exchange for his services.

2. Cardinals have the draft asset to make a deal

The Cardinals have the resources to acquire Payton from the Saints, thanks to their draft assets. Specifically, their top-three pick in the 2023 NFL draft should be very enticing.

Remember that as the regular season came to an end, the Cardinals held the fourth overall pick, tied with the Broncos. Both had 4-12 records. However, the Cardinals’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 and the Broncos’ victory over the Los Angeles Chargers resulted in the Broncos finishing 5-12. Meanwhile, the Cardinals finished 4-13. The Chicago Bears, who finished 3-14, secured the No. 1 overall pick, and the Houston Texans ended the season at 3-13-1. This gives the Cardinals the opportunity to potentially package this very high pick in a trade to bring Payton to Arizona.

1. Cardinals have talent and time

Bringing in a Super Bowl-winning head coach known for his leadership would be a significant culture change for the Cardinals. Take note that this franchise hasn’t had a leader of that caliber since Bruce Arians.

Also, the team offers Payton something that many teams can’t – time. The Cardinals are committed to quarterback Kyler Murray for the upcoming season, as he recovers from an ACL injury and aims to return in October. This provides Payton with a window to build the team, without the pressure of immediate success, as he waits for Murray’s return.

With this, Payton can focus on building a strong foundation for the team, without the pressure of delivering results immediately. He could use this time to establish his coaching philosophy, implement new systems and strategies, and build a cohesive team culture. Payton could also use this time to evaluate the current roster and identify areas that need improvement. Afterward, he can make necessary changes through free agency or successive drafts.

When Murray does come back, if he does not perform to expectations, Payton would be in a position to look for a new quarterback in the future. Possible candidates include Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Quinn Ewers. Payton could make a change by 2024 or 2025 while giving the young quarterback time to develop. The Cardinals’ two-year window and the known roadblocks present a unique opportunity for Payton to change the culture and create a period of excitement for the team and its fans. This can be a prime opportunity for Payton to create a truly winning environment and build a team that can contend for a Super Bowl in the future.