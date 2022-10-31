3 reasons Cowboys must be buyers at 2022 NFL trade deadline

Things are looking up in Big D at the moment. The Dallas Cowboys are 6-2, Dak Prescott just had his best game of the season in a 49-29 thumping of the Chicago Bears, and the team heads into the bye with a chance to recuperate and get healthy for the rest of the season. The Cowboys have put themselves in a good position eight games into the season, but now is the time to capitalize on their hot start with an aggressive trade ahead of Tuesday’s deadline as they look to position themselves for a Super Bowl run.

3. The NFC is weak this season

The playoff picture as it currently stands would have been impossible to predict at the beginning of the year. The Philadelphia Eagles are the league’s only unbeaten team. The Minnesota Vikings are the 2-seed in the NFC, followed by the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons.

The NFL’s blue bloods are struggling at an unprecedented rate. Tom Brady is two games under .500 for the first time in his NFL career. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers haven’t won since Week 4. The San Francisco 49ers just mortgaged their entire 2023 draft to bring in reinforcements, and even last year’s Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams, sit in third place at 3-4 in the NFC West. Odds are at least one or two of those teams will turn it around, but the NFC is wide open as things currently stand.

Something has always stood in the way of some of recent history’s more successful Cowboys teams. In 2021 it was the Niners. In 2016 and 2014, it was the Packers. In 2022, the biggest roadblock in front of Dallas might be an Eagles team that knocked off a Cooper Rush-led offense by single digits at home. If there ever was a year to push all the chips to the middle of the table, this is that year for the Cowboys.

2. The market is rich in all the right places

The Cowboys’ most obvious deficiency this season is at wide receiver. The Cowboys’ pass catchers have had their numbers deflated by losing Prescott for five games, but it’s no secret Dallas could use some more juice from the wide receiver position.

The good news for Dallas is that there seems to be an abundance of eligible trade targets at wide receiver this year. DJ Moore is the best player on a Panthers offense in the midst of a fire sale, Brandin Cooks is rumored to be on the block yet again, Denzel Mims and Elijah Moore have both been the subject of Jets trade rumors, Jerry Jeudy could be on the outs in Denver, and Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor of the Patriots have been mentioned as trade targets as well.

Don’t want a wideout? That’s okay, because some defenders on the market could be useful to the Cowboys. Dallas already swung one trade for veteran run-stopper Johnathan Hankins, but the Cowboys’ defense could still get better. Linebacker Roquan Smith would have been an intriguing option, but he just got acquired by Baltimore. If Dallas wants to make the league’s best pass rush even better, they could go after Brian Burns of the Panthers or Bradley Chubb of the Broncos. There are a ton of moves that the Cowboys could make, and the cost of doing business ranges from late-round picks to multiple firsts. If Dallas wants to get better at the deadline, the opportunity is there.

1. There is no telling when Cowboys’ defense will be this good again

The Cowboys have had a lot of good offenses in recent years. The defense has not been as consistent. This year’s Cowboys defense is performing as well as any has since 2009 in terms of points allowed. There will be opportunities for the Cowboys to have elite offenses in the future. This front office has proven its ability to put those together, but the defense is unprecedented. There is no way to tell how long the Cowboys can keep this group together or how long they can keep Dan Quinn around to pull the strings. The Cowboys need to take advantage of this unit while they still can and go all in for this Super Bowl quest.