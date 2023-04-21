The Los Angeles Lakers are tied 1-1 with the Memphis Grizzlies after the young and gritty squad bounced back from their loss in Game 1 with a Ja Morant-less victory in Game 2.

To be frank though, the Lakers aren’t getting enough from anyone.

Continuing to deal with a nagging foot injury, LeBron James hasn’t been as dominant as he was amid his chase to become the league’s all-time scoring leader just prior to the All-Star Break. Though capable of stretching the floor out to 3-point land, Lakers star Anthony Davis hasn’t been able to dominate inside thanks to the presence of an elite shot-blocker and reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Jaren Jackson Jr.

Worst of all, the player that L.A. traded for as a consolation prize when they missed out on Kyrie Irving — D’Angelo Russell — is performing the worst of any player averaging at least 30 minutes per game for the Lakers.

To that point, 25-year-old forward Rui Hachimura — who the Washington Wizards traded to L.A. this season for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks — has been their most effective trade addition thus far.

As the Lakers look to move forward in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, D’Lo will need to get his act together. Not only because he’s definitely not meeting the expectations of the franchise, LeBron, or AD. But because if he wants to prove he’s worth more to than franchise than Kyrie is, he needs to elevate his game like Kyrie would and pick up the slack for his star teammates.

3 reasons D’Angelo Russell is 1000% not fitting into Lakers

He’s settling too much

Despite knowing that LeBron James is 38-years-old and that star teammate Anthony Davis has to contend with players like 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. when he forays into the paint, D’Angelo Russell has played a timid brand of basketball that’s seen him fail to force the issue.

A player that’s a solid ball-handler and shooter, as well as highly confident, one has to wonder whether D’Lo is ready for the challenge of being on a playoff team with LeBron on it. A situation where even an underdog — as the Los Angeles Lakers are supposed to be against the Memphis Grizzlies — is looked at like the favorites because any postseason failure by LeBron James is seen as blasphemous against the basketball gods.

Regardless of whether or not he’s ready though, with 14 of his 28 shot attempts this series coming from long-distance, Russell needs to play more aggressively in Game 3 and beyond.

The Lakers didn’t acquire him from the Minnesota Timberwolves for him to average 12.0 points in 33.0 minutes per game. Or for him to have two free-throw attempts after two games.

They brought him in as the young playmaker that loved to tell the crowd and his opponents that he had ice in his veins. Not to be an inexperienced offensive option that’s ice cold from the field.

His playoff history

Counting the two games from this series, D’Angelo Russell only has 13 playoff games under his belt despite being in the league since 2015.

His best playoff run was also his first, as he averaged 19.4 points and 3.6 assists per game for the Brooklyn Nets as they lost 1-4 to the Philadelphia 76ers in the First Round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Yet, for all of his scoring, D’Lo only managed to shoot 35.9 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from deep. He also turned the ball over 14 times in that five-game span.

His next playoff run wouldn’t come until three seasons later, as the Minnesota Timberwolves fell 2-4 to the Memphis Grizzlies in the First Round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Russell, ironically, averaged 12.0 points per game that series while shooting 33.3 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from 3-point range.

Now, playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Russell continues to put up pedestrian numbers in underwhelming performances.

Every player has an opportunity to triumph in the postseason. However, there’s plenty of reason to question if D’Lo will shake off his playoff demons in time.

Not for nothing, Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has quickly become a fan favorite thanks to his continued development, coachability, down-to-earth disposition, and confident play.

Unfortunately, for D’Angelo Russell anyways, Reaves is a more-than-capable playmaker in the halfcourt, and he can often be seen in pick-and-rolls with players like Anthony Davis. Plays where Russell might not only be able to thrive himself but that he might even need to improve his rhythm, aggressiveness or confidence.

"(I'm a) basketball player, you can't keep saying point guard. …basketball player with this team, not really a point guard role." – D’Angelo Russell on his role with the Lakers (via @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/plq0UFVtrQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 20, 2023

That said, how do the Lakers justify taking the ball out of the hands of a player averaging 17.5 points, 4.0 assists, and 1.5 turnovers per game on 52.0 percent shooting from the field and 50.0 percent shooting from 3-point range. Especially for a player averaging 12.0 points, 5.5 assists, and 2.5 turnovers per game on 32.1 percent shooting from the field and 28.6 percent shooting from three, as D’Lo is?