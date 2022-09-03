Even if the New York Knicks were not involved in any trade, they are the talk of the town once again. As the most obvious rumored destination for Donovan Mitchell, the Knicks faltered this deal as Mitchell got traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers for a substantial package. Pairing Mitchell with Jalen Brunson would have been a bit undersized, but New York would have added two fantastic shot creators and scorers in the same off-season.

Certain pundits agreed with the Knicks front office to not budge on the demands of Utah because they wanted several unprotected picks along with reliable players. Both organizations failed to agree on the combination of the whole package as the negotiations ended when RJ Barrett signed a massive contract extension early this week. These are the reasons why New York should have gone all-in on a star-caliber guy like Donovan Mitchell.

Knicks have never had a true star since Melo

The Knicks went on a cinderella regular season run in 2021 when they captured the fourth seed of the Eastern Conference. However, the approach to forming an elite squad must be more consistent and sustainable, as one of them would be acquiring a top-tier star like Donovan Mitchell. Julius Randle and RJ Barrett are stellar NBA players, but they are not close to the likes of Mitchell or prime Carmelo Anthony.

Playing in Madison Square Garden brings a ton of pressure but bringing a hometown kid like Mitchell is something he would have embraced tremendously. On the front office side of things, having that urge to add Donovan Mitchell seemed to be lacking. As reported by Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks were hesitant to match the three future unprotected first-round picks as they were willing to give two with a third having top-five protections.

Donovan Mitchell’s trade value is lower than normal

The Utah Jazz suffered another devastating loss in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round was another disaster for the Jazz as the Donovan Mitchell-led squad failed to reach the West Finals once again. Mitchell’s struggles in the postseason were magnified as there are questions about him being an alpha and leader of a squad that is expected to go on a deep playoff run.

There are still a few more points of criticism on Mitchell’s resume, but there is no doubt he would have been the best player on the Knicks. This roster is in dire need of a dominant ball handler who can create for the likes of Julius Randle, Evan Fournier, and the rest of the crew. The reported demands of the Jazz from the Knicks were not too steep, so it was an enormous mistake to let this deal slip away and likely struggle again for the next few seasons.

Availability of stars is not a guarantee

The Knicks are a big market organization that has continually struggled for a plethora of years already. It is already been a trend that stars would hesitate to suit up in a New York uniform even if they would arrange a free agency meeting with the management. With Donovan Mitchell interested in reviving the winning environment in New York, it is unacceptable for the franchise to just wait on another disgruntled superstar to get on the trade block like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Kevin Durant.

The willingness of the Jazz to negotiate with the Knicks was already a huge stepping stone, but New York did not pounce on this opportunity. More losses and problems will occur in New York before they are even in serious talks with another talent in a similar category as Donovan Mitchell. The front office must be aware already that the Knicks are not like the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors, wherein stars would gravitative and desire to don that prestigious jersey.

New York Knicks fanatic Stephen A. Smith has expressed his disappointment and displeasure with the offseason moves of the team. Most organizations in the East have bolstered their lineup, but New York remains stagnant and will likely miss the playoffs for the second straight season. A gigantic challenge awaits the Knicks this season, and missing out on Donovan Mitchell will hurt a bit more than usual.