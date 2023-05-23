Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Although it was an incredible year 20, LeBron James saw his and the Los Angeles Lakers season come to an unceremonious end on Monday night. The Denver Nuggets finished off the sweep of the Lakers, advancing into the NBA Finals and sending the Lakers into the postseason. James showed why he will be considered one of the all-time greats, as the 38-year-old had 40 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists. He had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, but was ultimately stopped at the rim and saw the clock hit zeros with the Nuggets winning 113-111. It was quite the season for the Lakers after such a rough start and they can hold their heads high albeit not accomplishing the ultimate goal. For LeBron James, he now looks ahead to the offseason before year 21, which is seemingly filled with retirement consideration.

After the loss to the Nuggets, LeBron James made some vague comments about the future of his playing career and has already set NBA Twitter ablaze. Not many actually considered last night to be the last time LeBron James suits up for the Lakers, or in the NBA for that matter, but the possibility cannot be ignored given James saying he has a lot to think about. Lakers faithful will now be paying particular attention this offseason to whether or not James returns for Year 21. With two years left on his contract and the impending arrival of his son Bronny into the NBA, it would be unlikely that he doesn’t return. Nevertheless, he made it clear that he has to think about it, so consideration must be had.

With all that being said, Lakers fans and the NBA world alike would love to see James return. Here are three reasons why LeBron James must return to the Lakers for Year 21 amid his retirement speculation.

*Stats via NBA

Los Angeles Lakers are contenders

Despite the loss to the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, the Lakers will not be going anywhere next year. The team that Rob Pelinka built at the deadline are contenders, and they should only be getting better next year, barring LeBron James does not retire. Austin Reaves is a restricted free agent, but all indications point to him staying, and he is looking like he could develop into a future star in Los Angeles. Rui Hachimura blossomed in the postseason and should only grow as well, while Anthony Davis will be back. Regardless of what happens to the rest of the roster, these four guys are a heck of a core; the Lakers should be contenders again while the rest of the roster should remain as talented, or in fact improve.

LeBron James has no reason to play anymore if he doesn’t have a chance to win a championship; he has made that clear himself. He has proven everything he can in terms of his greatness and place in NBA history, so truthfully the only reason to return is if he can get himself another ring. This Lakers team will compete for a ring next season if James is back, especially because they will now have a full season together. This team made it to the Western Conference Finals after being built at the trade deadline; LeBron James being able to lead them to the NBA Finals after a full regular season is far from out of the question.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kyrie Irving

It has been in the tea leaves for some time now that Kyrie Irving wants to come play for the Los Angeles Lakers. The golden years of his career were with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he would be exactly what the Lakers need to get over the hump. In the series against the Nuggets, the Lakers were simply just missing that one guy who could score at will like Irving. Pairing him alongside James and Davis, along with Hachimura and retaining Reaves, gives the Lakers a lethal starting five. James has also made it clear that he would love to play with Irving, and the Lakers could make it happen.

Irving and James have already proven to be a championship duo. At this point in both of their careers, that is truly all they care about, and thus the sacrifices that Irving would have to make would be done. If he decided to join LeBron James in Los Angeles, it would be for that clear reason of getting himself another ring. For James, that would be his pitch to Irving, and the Lakers could pull it off this offseason. LeBron James needs to postpone retirement and return for Year 21 after the Lakers bring in Kyrie Irving this summer.

Playing with Bronny

To actually consider LeBron James retiring is to actively ignore his public desire to play with his son. Bronny James should arrive in the NBA within two years, and James showed this year he still has plenty left in the tank to make it another two. Whether he plays for the Lakers or not, LeBron James has to return to the NBA if he wants to play with his son. Under contract with the Lakers, returning to Los Angeles is really his only option. If James wants to fulfill his dream of playing with Bronny, he will say no to retirement and come back to play in Year 21.

Bronny of course will probably not get drafted by the Lakers unless they have a down year next season. LeBron James does have a player option after 2024, so he could opt to leave and play for whatever team Bronny gets drafted by. Still, this would mandate that LeBron comes back for Year 21, and thus pretty much indicates he will. The NBA world would love to see the father and son duo play together and can only hope LeBron staves off retirement to do so. If that is the case, LeBron James will be with the Los Angeles Lakers for his 21st year in the NBA.