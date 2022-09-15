3 reasons the New York Jets can be optimistic in Week 2 vs. Browns

Robert Saleh wore his “Positive Vibes Only” tee shirt earlier this week when he passionately defended the New York Jets from critics after their ugly Week 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Though his message was one tinged with anger, it was fueled by the positive feeling the Jets coach has about his team. That his 4-13 club of a year ago has more talent and will help the franchise turn the corner sooner rather than later following one winning season in the past 11.

"This is not the same old Jets. But until we win, the shots will keep on coming." – Robert Saleh pic.twitter.com/ilSSDc0sE8 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 14, 2022

So, in keeping with the upbeat vibe, here are three reasons the Jets can be optimistic in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns.

3. The Jets defense is much improved

It gets lost in the final score, a 24-9 loss to the Ravens, but the Jets defense looked good in Week 1. No doubt, there were crucial mistakes, including a blown coverage that resulted in a 55-yard touchdown pass by Lamar Jackson. But the defense was, by and large, solid, something it was not a year ago when the Jets finished last in the NFL in total team defense.

The Jets held the Ravens to 63 yards rushing, ranking them third in the NFL in that category after one week. The Ravens have the league’s best rushing offense (173.7 yards per game) since 2018, so what the Jets accomplished is impressive. New York also allowed 13 first downs in the opener, second-fewest in the NFL and 10 fewer than their average from last season.

Quinnen Williams quietly played a huge role in the #Jets' run-stopping success vs. the Ravens. BAL ran for 27 yards on 14 attempts with Q on the field (1.9 YPC) So many subtle plays like this one, where he holds his ground vs. the double-team to buy time for the troops to rally pic.twitter.com/5HTvMOrUIo — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) September 13, 2022

Lineman Quinnen Williams, who is looking to break out in his fourth NFL season, had a phenomenal 92.1 grade per Pro Football Focus. He also had three QB pressures and one batted pass that he nearly intercepted. Rookie edge rusher Jermaine Johnson had his first NFL sack; lineman John Franklin-Myers had a 79.9 PFF grade; linebacker C.J. Mosley had 11 tackles; and linebacker Kwon Alexander graded out at 74.0 per PFF.

Though the Jets allowed three TD passes by Jackson, starting corners D.J. Reed and Sauce Gardner were outstanding. Reed had an interception, a forced fumble and a 90.3 overall grade per PFF. He was targeted six times and did not allow a single reception. Gardner was targeted three times and allowed one catch for eight yards, and received a 72.5 coverage grade per PFF. That is an elite performance by the Jets top corners.

Until the Jets build continuity on offense and play with more consistency, the defense is going to have to carry the day. And they should be up to the challenge against the Browns, who ran the ball well (217 yards) in a 26-24 win against the Carolina Panthers last week but don’t scare anyone in the passing game with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback.

2. Michael Carter and Breece Hall provide the New York with a potent rushing attack

The Jets gained 83 yards on the ground in the season opener despite only rushing three times in the second half when they tried to play catch up through the air against the Ravens.

Even behind an offensive line trying to build chemistry and with rookie fourth-round pick Max Mitchell starting at right tackle, the Jets managed to run the ball effectively. Michael Carter rushed for 60 yards on 10 carries, including bursts of 22 and 19 yards. Rookie Breece Hall had 23 yards rushing, including a 14-yard run.

Jets with a late motion and switch the TE's side of the formation at the snap of the ball and run one back Power. Pretty nifty design and leads to a big gain for Michael Carter. pic.twitter.com/jKaXV3mYfz — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 14, 2022

They also combined for 13 receptions for 78 yards, though Carter dropped a sure touchdown in the fourth quarter and Hall fumbled after a catch deep in Ravens territory.

But there’s no doubt that these young backs are legit and will be key in helping the Jets offense find its way. The more the Jets can control the game with a consistent running attack, the less pressure falls on the line and immobile quarterback Joe Flacco. That’s especially important this week with Myles Garrett on a tear for the Browns after posting two sacks in Week 1.

Takeaways from #Jets OC Mike LaFleur:

* Zach Wilson did some 7×7.

* Seeing 59 passes on stat week "sucked for me"

* Plan was to give G. Wilson more snaps. Must master F, Z positions. Must improve on non-pass plays

* CLE DE Myles Garrett "an absolute problem … man on mission" — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 15, 2022

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said Thursday “it sucked” that the Jets threw the ball 59 times against the Ravens. Expect the running game to be a priority and effective Sunday against the Browns.

1. Cleveland Browns QB Jacoby Brissett does not pose a big threat



Unlike last week when the Jets had to game plan against Lamar Jackson, a former NFL MVP, they face Jacoby Brissett in Week 2. That is a welcome turn of events. With Deshaun Watson suspended for the first 11 games of the season, Brissett is the Browns’ QB1. His role is less to win games and more not to lose them.

Brissett was shaky in Cleveland’s Week 1 win. He was 18 of 34 in the air (52.9 percent) for 147 yards and one touchdown. He missed a slew of open receivers, including Amari Cooper in the first quarter on what could have been a touchdown.

Pro Football Focus gave Brissett a grade of 46.9, 29 out of 33 NFL quarterbacks. His average of 4.3 yards per pass ranked 32.

Despite some critical mistakes, the Jets did a good job against Jackson in Week 1. They should be able to fluster Brissett with their attacking defense this week. If the Jets can be stout against the Browns rushing attack, it could very well be an uncomfortable afternoon for Brissett.