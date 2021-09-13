3 reasons why LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier will dominate this season

The Charlotte Hornets are excepted to have an impressive season. LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier are ready to lead the charge. It seems they have been building a lot of chemistry together. They have been dominating open runs all summer long.

Both Ball and Rozier were vital keys to the Hornets’ success last season and are likely to be the focal points on offense yet again. Rozier is coming off his best season ever after averaging career highs across the board. Meanwhile, Ball ran away with the Rookie of the Year Award and is only going to get better with time. Here are three reasons why both of them will dominate this season

Scary Hours for Terry Rozier

Scary Terry’s game has grown every season he has been in the league, but signing with the Hornets allowed him to flourish on a new level. He excelled as a full-time starter in his second season with this young squad. Having that freedom also allowed him to develop into one of the most clutch scorers in the NBA. He is known to take over down the stretch of close games and will his team to victories. Clearly, he is the go-to scorer in Charlotte as well, so a bulk of the plays could be drawn up to put him in a position to score. The most important trait he brings to the table is his leadership though. He is the one who invited all his teammates for these open gym runs in Miami.

Game Control with LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball is the Hornets’ franchise player. He had the keys to the offense as soon as he was named a starter last season. Now, head coach James Borrego should be a lot more comfortable with letting Ball do whatever he wants.

One thing LaMelo Ball loves is to push the ball in transition. The pace increases dramatically, in a good way, when he is out there in the open court. This allows for anyone on the floor with him to get easy looks at the basket, or an open three on the perimeter. Everyone witnessed how effortlessly Ball was able to find Miles Bridges for easy lobs around the rim and the birth of the nickname Air BnB was born.

LaMelo Ball just has a knack for improving his teammates around him. This means as he improves, so will everyone else on the roster that plays significant minutes out there with him.

The Perfect Mix

The NBA should have a good idea of what Charlotte is capable of with those two guards leading the way. They complement each other well. One is a talented playmaker, while the other could be a reliable 20 points per game scorer. Before LaMelo’s wrist injury in the 2020-21 season, the Hornets found a nice groove. They were sitting at the four seed in the Eastern Conference with LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier leading the way. With both of them healthy, they are hoping to reproduce their production from last season. Not to mention they are both point guards. Either one can bring the ball up the court, score, or make plays for others.

Essentially, the two are a hand-in-glove fit. Every good playmaker should have an even better scorer besides them. Think of Chris Paul and Devin Booker, or Russell Westbrook and LeBron James. However, all of those guys are fully capable of switching roles with one another. LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier may not be on par with those guys in terms of accolades, but they are talented enough to play similar roles. The Hornets also have the right complementary pieces around those two for them to succeed all season long.

Barring no major injuries, these two can become one of the better backcourts to watch in basketball. Buzz City could be in store for a big season. Just wait and see how much LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier can achieve.