3 Reasons Why LaMelo Ball Can Still Win the ROTY

LaMelo Ball returned to the starting lineup from a fractured wrist on May 1st in a matchup against the Detroit Pistons and did not seem to miss a beat. He finished the game with 11 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds. Sure, there might be a little rust there, but Ball has mentioned that he feels good and is ready to keep playing.

“Every day I woke up and the wrist was feeling better,” Ball said.

With Ball returning to the lineup, the Rookie of the Year award should still be within his grasp. Even though he missed a month of basketball, he has still done enough to lock up that award. It has been a two-man race between LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards, but here are three reasons why the Hornets youngster will win it.

Consistency

Before his injury, LaMelo was averaging just under 20 points a game to go along with 7 rebounds and 7 assists as a starter. He managed to put those kinds of numbers up against teams that were well above .500, while also keeping his team afloat in the playoff hunt.

His play elevated the team to new heights and allowed his coach, James Borrego, to get out and run in transitions for easier baskets. Having a great playmaker opens up the floor for everyone and the scoring possibilities seem endless. Whether they win or lose, Ball’s numbers speak for themselves on a nightly basis.

Elevates His Team

As mentioned above, the Hornets needed LaMelo Ball all season long to help their offense run smoothly. As a rookie, he has helped Terry Rozier have possibly his best year as a professional and helped Gordon Hayward return to relevancy. Both Hayward and Rozier are averaging around 20 points a game and the team was seeded as high as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference before injuries derailed some of the players.

Either way, everyone that has had the opportunity to run with LaMelo Ball has shown improvements across the board and their record shows it. No disrespect to Anthony Edwards, but he has not elevated Minnesota enough to be participating in the play-in tournament or the playoffs.

Better Building Block

Even though Anthony Edwards was the number one pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Ball’s star has shined a bit brighter throughout the season. The one thing Edwards does better than Ball is score the basketball, but Ball impacts the game better in all other aspects. Being able to leave your mark on both ends of the floor is important for a franchise player.

Ball has proven to be a willing defender and was top 10 in steals before his injury. Clearly, Ball looks to pass more than he wants to score, so he is naturally a more reliable playmaker as well. Also, winning games early on in your career goes to show what kind of player you could be and LaMelo Ball has showcased his team will be relevant. Think of the impact that Luka Doncic has had on the Mavericks since being drafted a few years ago. He instantly became the focal point of the offense and has managed to keep them as a regular in the postseason.

Again, Edwards will probably be a phenomenal player, but Ball’s upside may be a little higher because of his versatility. Both players will continue to expand their games and join the crop of talented young players in the league. LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards are both only 19 years old, so we will be watching them grow for the seeable future.

But, Ball still has a very strong case to win the prestigious award.