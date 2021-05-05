3 Reasons Why LaMelo Ball Will Have A Better Career Than Lonzo Ball

Their paths to the NBA may have been different, but Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball sure did enter the NBA as hot-shot prospects. The Ball brothers became household names not just in the NBA, but in the entire basketball world. Of course, LaVar Ball’s crazy and wacky antics, as well as his bold claims about his sons, contributed to their immense popularity prior to coming into the NBA. Nonetheless, the two have done their work so far in establishing their owns names when they finally made it to the bright lights of the big league.

LaMelo Ball has established himself as a star in the making for the Charlotte Hornets. The 19-year old, who just came back from a lengthy absence due to a fractured right wrist, looks ready to finish the season strong as he solidifies his claim for Rookie of the Year.

Meanwhile, Lonzo Ball is slowly but surely coming into his own and has especially played tremendously for the New Orleans Pelicans as of late. His string of impressive performances suggests that, while he doesn’t carry the same kind of tantalizing potential his younger sibling has, the 23-year old will still be a legitimate force and a star in his own right in the NBA.

With that said, who among the two Ball brothers will have the better career when their respective careers are all said and done? Considering what they have shown, it is sure looking like LaMelo Ball will ultimately have the better story. Here are three reasons why.

1. LaMelo Ball looks so much better than Lonzo did in Year 1

Much like his older brother did in his rookie season, many expected LaMelo Ball to struggle with his efficiency and production as he makes his transition in the NBA. That hasn’t been the case at all in the Hornets star’s debut campaign.

The numbers alone should paint the picture. Lonzo Ball shot just 36.0 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from long range while averaging 10.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 7.2 assists in his rookie year with the Lakers. Meanwhile, LaMelo Ball is already shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from deep in his rookie season. He is also turning in averages of 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists in 28.7 minutes per game. These are impressive numbers for a rookie.

Comparing their numbers in their rookie season, there’s no debate that LaMelo’s are way better. But compare them to Lonzo’s numbers this season (his fourth) – 14.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 41.6 percent field goals, and 47.8 percent threes. The 2020 No. 3 pick’s production and efficiency as a rookie are already better than his older brother’s in his fourth year in the pros. That alone should indicate that LaMelo’s trajectory will only get higher as he continues to grow and develop into a legitimate star.

2. Lonzo Ball may be better defensively, but LaMelo is no slouch on that end

Lonzo Ball has established himself as one of the better and smarter defenders in the league. As for LaMelo, he entered the NBA with a lot of question marks in terms of his defense. While he’s obviously still a work in progress, he has made huge strides on that end of the floor this season.

Like his brother, LaMelo certainly has the tools to become a terrific defender. He certainly has the length and the speed to become a menace on the perimeter. But understanding NBA defense is complicated and should take time to learn and master. Nevertheless, Hornets head coach has noted that LaMelo has shown improvements on defense as his debut season has progressed. With that, he should only get better in time.

If LaMelo Ball continues his upward trajectory on the defensive side of the ball and commits himself on that end, he should become one of the top two-way stars in the NBA. LaMelo’s advanced gifts on offense paired with mastery on defense should make him a force on both ends of the floor.

3. LaMelo just screams superstar

He’s just in Year 1, but LaMelo Ball already looks so comfortable in being the lead guy in Charlotte. Anytime you have a player with that kind of confidence and is backing it up with a stellar play on the floor, you have yourself an absolute stud. The Hornets are lucky to have found one with LaMelo Ball.

On the flipside, Lonzo Ball is already in Year 4 and hasn’t shown any indication that he can be the top dog on a playoff-caliber team. Sure, he’s going to have occasional big games like he did against the Warriors on Tuesday. Nonetheless, his inconsistency to be elite on a nightly basis suggests he isn’t capable of being the face of a franchise. With that, the ship has sailed on Lonzo being a franchise cornerstone. Nevertheless, he may be best suited to being a core piece of a championship team in the future and perhaps he is already building that along with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram in New Orleans.

With that said, LaMelo Ball’s potential to be an absolute stud suggests that he can be the player the Hornets build their team around. He has certainly flashed that this season and his numbers as a starter prior to his wrist injury gave a glimpse into his tantalizing upside. The former Illawarra Hawk started 21 games before going down indefinitely. Over that stretch, he averaged 19.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.2 assists, while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from three.

The production is a tad bit lower, but don’t those numbers remind you of rookie Luka Doncic? There’s no knowing if he’ll eventually follow the same trajectory that Luka is carving out. That’s a pretty tall order for anybody. Still, the superstar potential for LaMelo Ball is there just waiting to blow up.