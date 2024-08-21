The Ottawa Senators came within one goal of upsetting Sidney Crosby's Pittsburgh Penguins and advancing to the Stanley Cup Final in 2017, losing in a heartbreaking double overtime in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final. Fast forward seven seasons, and the Sens haven't come anywhere close to reaching the postseason since.

In six campaigns that weren't shortened due to the pandemic, Ottawa has finished sixth in the Atlantic Division once, seventh four times and eighth once. It's truly been tough sledding for a franchise that has never quite been able to find its footing after the incredible playoff run in 2017.

But things do seem to be looking up in Canada's capital. After sporting the league's worst save percentage in 2023-24, general manager Steve Staios brought Linus Ullmark in from the Boston Bruins. Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy as the league's best goaltender two years ago, and in the final season of his contract, the Swede should be motivated to play some of the best hockey of his career.

And the Senators do boast an excellent, if unproven, core. With Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson, Jake Sanderson and Thomas Chabot leading the charge, and Josh Norris and Shane Pinto hoping to prove themselves this season, there's a ton of reason for optimism in Ontario.

But in order for the Sens to take the next step in a gauntlet of an Atlantic Division, it's going to take significant contributions from all across the lineup, which hasn't been the case for the last seven years. And Staios made a couple more shrewd moves this offseason, signing David Perron in free agency and acquiring Nick Jensen in the trade that sent Jakob Chychrun to the Washington Capitals.

Those two players have an opportunity to make a difference on a new club, as does another free agent signing who returns to Ottawa after winning the 2023 Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights. These three veterans have the opportunity to be game-changers on a squad that is desperate to bring playoff hockey back to the Canadian Tire Centre next April.

David Perron still has some game

Although he's now 36-years-old — the same age as Claude Giroux — Perron proved last season with the Detroit Red Wings that he is still a capable top-six forward. Although it was the Quebec native's lowest points total in half a decade, Perron still managed 17 goals and 47 points in 76 regular-season contests.

Perron won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019, and was instrumental during that playoff run. That season, he amassed 46 points in 57 games and added another 16 over 26 Stanley Cup Playoff contests. Before last season, Perron had chipped in 55 or more points in four straight seasons, and it's clear he still has a couple good years left.

That's important, as Staios signed him to a two-year, $8 million contract on July 1. Daily Faceoff projects him as the Senators second-line left winger along with two great linemates in Norris and Batherson — if the former can stay healthy. That line should have no issues putting the puck in the net, and Perron will also get a look on the second powerplay unit along with Giroux, Chabot, Pinto and Ridly Greig.

Perron has never been a sneaky veteran, but the Senators do boast quite a bit of talent on the offensive core. Regardless, he'll be relied upon to continue contributing on his new team, and it'll be intriguing to see how he fares in his first campaign in Canada's capital.

Nick Jensen should improve defensive side of puck

After playing each of the last six seasons with the Capitals — he was traded from the Red Wings in early 2019 — Nick Jensen was again involved in a trade five years later. This time it was along with a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft in exchange for Chychrun, who never seemed to fit in Ottawa's system despite his undeniable skill.

While Jensen isn't as offensively gifted as Chychrun, he's better defensively, and helped make up a strong defensive core in DC for the last five seasons. He's likely to be paired with Chabot on opening night, and that second-pairing should be effective for the Sens all year long. Chabot and Sanderson are both great offensive players, but the team's defensive system has been lacking. That's certainly also due to the shoddy goaltending the club has gotten over the past few years.

Still, Jensen should help shore up the defensive core and allow Chabot to shine offensively. The 33-year-old managed 14 points in 78 games last season, and along with his new partner, could easily eclipse that in 2024-25. But more importantly, he provides Ullmark — and Anton Forsberg — with strong defensive metrics. He should be a huge help in this roster's march to a playoff spot next April.

Mike Amadio returns to Ottawa after short stint

Mike Amadio was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in 2014, and ended up playing five games with the Senators during the 2020-21 campaign after being traded late in the season. He went on to find a home with the Golden Knights, playing three nearly full seasons that culminated in a Stanley Cup championship in 2023.

Amadio was excellent during that playoff run, scoring five goals and 10 points in 16 games to help Vegas win its maiden title. After another solid regular-season on the strip, the 28-year-old returned to Ottawa as a free agent, signing a three-year, $7.8 million pact on July 1.

The veteran has proven that he can produce in the playoffs, and that will be invaluable if the Senators can get there sometime during his contract. He projects to line up with Pinto and Greig on the third forward unit, which should allow him to match or exceed the 27 points he produced in 73 regular-season contests in 2023-24.

He, along with Perron, brings a winning mentality to Ottawa; these veterans know what it takes to win a Stanley Cup. That experience alone will be beneficial, and both forwards could excel with the proper utilization next season. Along with a strong defensive contributor in Jensen, the Senators are primed to be much-improved as they again chase a playoff berth in 2024-25.