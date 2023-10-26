Star Wars is undoubtedly one of the most loved movie franchises in the world. Some even argue (outside of the sequels) that it is the greatest movie franchise ever. Star Wars games, on the other hand, have been good, but not great like the movies and a few of the franchise's shows. Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order and Survivor were both great games, but fans can still be left asking for more. Here are three Star Wars games that need to be made.

3. Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

While Tales of the Jedi is already an animated series, there are simply an infinite number of stories that could be explored. The first season followed Count Dooku and Ahsoka Tano through their own stories that shaped who they became. While a second season of the show may expand on these stories, Dooku is one of Star Wars' most complex characters. His fall from Jedi Master to Sith Lord was finally explained, and a game could trace further back in Dooku's history. The former master of Qui-Gon Jinn and apprentice to Grand Master Yoda, Dooku's character arc is still far from fulfilled.

This game could explore many routes of Dooku's past. His training as a padawan, missions as a master with Qui-Gonn by his side, or even working for Palpatine in his days as an undercover Sith are all stories worth exploring.

Many stories beyond Dooku and Ahsoka are yet to be told. Many Jedi Knights from the prequel era are fan-favorite characters with very little screen time. Adventure levels/missions with Jedi like Plo Koon and Kit Fisto would be extremely fun to play. Maybe even Mace Windu could make an appearance as a young Jedi Knight.

2. Star Wars: The New Republic

This game would be focused exclusively on the events that take place after Return of the Jedi. While Disney+ Star Wars shows have begun covering certain storylines post-Empire, there is still much to explore. The main focus or storyline could be centered around Luke Skywalker, who is now grandmaster of the new Jedi Order. Players would have the chance to use some of their favorite heroes like Luke, Han Solo, and even Princess Leia as she begins her Jedi training.

It would also be interesting to take a look at Ben Solo's back story. He's a character who died with so much potential, and very little known about his training as a Jedi. Missions (perhaps even co-op) as Luke and Ben as they travel the galaxy to build the New Republic is something most fans would be happy to play out. Perhaps a game like this could even lead to the first video game appearances of The Mandalorian and Grogu, and even Ahsoka.

3. Star Wars: The Clone Wars

This one is all but common sense. The Clone Wars is by far the most beloved era in the Star Wars franchise. Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Ahsoka are all characters that deserve video game stories. The Clone Wars TV show told countless stories, but there are still more to be told. There are unfinished arcs of the show that were never produced. Maybe Dave Filoni gives the green light to a game developer to put those arcs in a game.

A Clone Wars game wouldn't struggle to find the right stories to produce. They can recreate classic episodes like the Siege of Mandalore, or create new missions. It'd be amazing to see our favorite Jedi in action outside of Star Wars Battlefront, which lacks a storyline revolving around them. The more attention towards our beloved Jedi the better.

Star Wars is a franchise with endless possibilities to expand upon. These three games not only expand the Star Wars story but can give fans exactly what they want out of a game. Playing as Jedi Knights following stories new and old is what the fans are looking for. Besides, these fan-favorite characters are what makes the galaxy far, far away so special. Let's hope Star Wars gaming can come through.

