The 2022 NFL season will be the start of a new era for the Pittsburgh Steelers. This will be the first time since 2003 that the Steelers won’t have quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the roster. Also, the team has a new general manager in Omar Khan, who is replacing Kevin Colbert.

The preseason for this new Steelers team gave fans hope that 2022 will be special. Pittsburgh went undefeated in three games, ending with a 19-9 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

With the final roster cut deadline on Tuesday, the matchup versus the Lions was the last chance for some players to impress head coach Mike Tomlin. Here are three Steelers on the roster bubble who impressed in the preseason finale and could earn the final roster spots.

3. S Elijah Riley

After the Steelers waived Donovan Stiner, they quickly claimed Elijah Riley off waivers on Wednesday to fill out a safety spot for the preseason finale. Despite the short notice and few practices, Riley proved he can contribute in Pittsburgh.

In his lone appearance for the team, the former New York Jet had four tackles with two being solo and a pass defense. Although he is one of the newest members of the squad, Riley could already be carving his place on the 53-man roster.

He has 13 NFL games under his belt, including seven starts last season. The safety has a total of 45 tackles with 20 of them solo. He also registered a sack and a pass deflection.

One thing that could benefit Riley is Damontae Kazee’s injury. The five-year veteran suffered a wrist injury versus Detroit and will undergo surgery, opening a spot for the safety position at least for the first couple of weeks. Because of that, Riley’s impressive debut for the Steelers could earn him a regular season job.

The lack of time with the team might hurt his chances, but his performance against the Lions could make the coaching staff ignore that.

2. WR Miles Boykin

After three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Miles Boykin joined the Steelers for the 2022 season. The former third-round pick had a solid start for his career. In his first two years in the NFL, the wide receiver had 32 receptions for 464 yards and seven touchdowns. He played 32 games and started 24 of them.

However, things changed in 2021. After suffering a hamstring injury, Boykin was placed on the injured reserve list in the beginning of the season. It ended up limiting him to just eight games with no starts. He only had one catch for six yards and no scores.

With a down year in 2021, the Ravens decided to waive the wideout. The Steelers then claimed him so he could compete for a roster spot. With such a crowded department with Diontae Johnson and rookies George Pickens and Calvin Austin, Boykin had to prove in preseason play he could stay on the roster.

Against the Lions, he did just that. He caught all of his three targets, totaling 41 yards, the second-best mark on the team. One of his receptions was a big 29-yard connection from rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. Boykin had to adjust his body to make the catch, which likely impressed Tomlin and his offensive staff:

Kenny Pickett to Miles Boykin. GREAT back shoulder throw from Kenny and Boykin makes a helluva adjustment to bring in a big gain.

Despite his limited opportunities on the game, Boykin made the best out of the situation and could create some questions in Tomlin’s mind ahead on Tuesday’s cut deadline.

1. WR Steven Sims

Even though Boykin had his moments, another wide receiver on the roster bubble impressed in the preseason finale. Steven Sims had four catches in five targets, totaling 23 yards. He also scored the game’s first touchdown, a six-yard reception from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky just before halftime. If there is one play that could support Sims’ case to be on the 53-man roster, this is the one:

Last season, Sims appeared in just one game for Pittsburgh as he mainly stayed with the practice squad. He previously played two seasons in Washington, appearing in a total of 28 games. He registered 61 receptions for 575 yards and five touchdowns. Sims also rushed for 103 rushing yards and had one score on the ground.

Although he has some experience in the NFL, he was just listed as a third-stringer on the preseason depth chart for the Steelers. However, with Johnson going down with an injury, the coaching staff might consider keeping an extra veteran wide receiver to help the team in the meantime. This would mean that Sims could get an advantage over some younger wideouts, including Boykin, and it also helps that he was with the organization last year.