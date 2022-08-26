3 surprise roster cuts the 49ers could make before Week 1

Following a 17-0 loss in the preseason finale against the Houston Texans, it is time for the final San Francisco 49ers roster cuts. Overall, the team went 2-1 in preseason play. Players had their chances to impress the coaching staff in the season finale and clinch a roster spot on the 53-man squad.

While some carved their names into Kyle Shanahan’s lineup, others remain on the bubble with the regular season fast approaching. With the 49ers entering a new era with Trey Lance as the starting quarterback, players who were part of the Jimmy Garoppolo cycle could be on the move.

Here are three players on the San Francisco’s roster who could end up cut before Week 1 of the regular season.

3. Deommodore Lenoir

With their fifth-round pick in 2021, the 49ers selected Deommodore Lenoir out of Oregon. After a strong first training camp and preseason, the cornerback struggled to find his place in the rotation.

Towards the end of the regular season, Lenoir spent most of his time on the bench despite multiple injuries to San Francisco’s defensive unit. He finished his rookie year with 17 total tackles, including 11 solo tackles, plus two pass deflections. He appeared in 13 games, starting just two.

Although Lenoir has put together some highlights this preseason, the 49ers have a very crowded cornerback department. The team signed veteran Charvarius Ward and selected Samuel Womack in this year’s draft.

Even with multiple injuries, including Ward being questionable for Week 1, Lenoir is listed very low on the current depth chart. He might be competing with Ambry Thomas and Dontae Johnson for a backup job. His four-tackle preseason game versus the Minnesota Vikings could play a role in the final decision. But with so many options, Lenoir might have more to prove to stay with the team.

2. Trey Sermon

Despite being the team’s third-round pick just a year ago, Trey Sermon’s job is not as secure as it appears on the surface. The team currently has Elijah Mitchell, Jeff Wilson Jr. and rookie Tyrion Davis-Price almost guaranteed as the main running backs. Pro Bowler Kyle Juszczyk will have his spot on the roster as the team’s only fullback, leaving Sermon to battle JaMycal Hasty and Jordan Mason for a potential fifth spot in the backfield.

As a rookie, the former Oklahoma Sooner had just 167 rushing yards on 41 carries, averaging 4.1 yards per attempt. He only had one touchdown in nine games, too.

Sermon had 20 rushing yards in the preseason finale, but whiffed as a pass-blocker on one notable snap, causing Lance to take a big hit. His three-yard per carry average during exhibition action is not very promising, and Sermon is part of a rushing attack that failed to score in the preseason—numbers bound to play a part in the coaching staff’s final roster decision.

Sermon flashed some potential in training camp, but as a high draft selection entering his second year in the league, San Francisco might be expecting someone who can contribute right now. Unfortunately, that means Sermon could be on his way out of the 49ers main roster.

1. Jimmy Garoppolo

The 49ers have been Trey Lance’s team ever since they were eliminated from the playoffs last season. This makes quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo expendable.

The former New England Patriot certainly had his moments in San Francisco, most notably leading the team to Super Bowl LIV, losing 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs. Garoppolo went 20-for-31 with 219 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Unfortunately, most of his tenure in San Francisco was marked by injuries. Garoppolo missed most of the 2018 and 2020 seasons, but led the team to at least the NFC Championship game every year he was healthy.

Still, Shanahan and general manager John Lynch believe it is time for something new. Although it is not a surprise he is not in their plans for 2022, it is interesting that Garoppolo remains on the roster just days ahead of final 49ers roster cuts.

He has been involved in trade rumors for months, yet the 49ers have not traded him. Unless they find a trade partner, the team will need to waive him and carry a dead cap number of almost $9 million. It is better than paying him the more than $25 million he is owed this year, but still begs the question if San Francisco really could not find a new team for him.

Teams such as the Seattle Seahawks are in need of a starting-caliber quarterback. The Cleveland Browns probably need a new quarterback following Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension.

San Francisco surely wouldn’t demand a high price to trade Garoppolo. But as the deadline approaches for final roster cuts, it seems the 49ers could ultimately release him.