The Wisconsin Badgers dropped a shocker this past weekend after losing to Washington State Cougars, 17-14, in Week 2 of their 2022 college football season. We’ll look at some takeaways from the Badgers’ shocking loss to Washington State.

All of the good momentum that Paul Chryst’s Badgers squad seemed to build with its season-opening victory dissipated Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

Wisconsin turned the ball over three times, the most recent being a fumble by tight end Clay Cundiff late in the fourth quarter. The Badgers also committed 11 penalties for 106 yards, missed two field goals, and struggled to move the ball consistently against a Washington State team that entered the day as a major underdog.

Washington State used huge plays from quarterback Cameron Ward and tailback Nakia Watson to grind out the stunning victory in front of 74,100 people.

In the aftermath of this unexpected loss, here are three takeaways from Wisconsin football’s collapse against Washington State.

Washington State UPSETS No. 19 Wisconsin‼️ Their first win against an AP ranked opponent since 2018 👏 pic.twitter.com/cyJNUZgYVc — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 10, 2022

3. Penalties galore

Wisconsin football has prided itself on being one of the least-penalized teams in NCAA football. Last season, the Badgers were 24th in the FBS with just 5.4 penalties per game for 43.6 yards. However, Wisconsin committed 11 penalties for 106 yards in this matchup versus Washington State. Some of those happened in heartbreaking moments, negating large gains. Let’s look at some examples.

Skyler Bell’s 26-yard jet sweep around the edge in the first quarter was erased when tight end Hayler Rucci was called for an illegal block in the back. Wisconsin went from having the ball at Washington State’s 34-yard line to taking the following snap at their own 35-yard line. That was a 31-yard loss. To end the drive, Wisconsin kicker Vito Calvaruso missed a 51-yard field goal.

In the second quarter, left tackle Jack Nelson was called for a 15-yard personal foul penalty, which negated quarterback Graham Mertz’s 25-yard pass to receiver Chimere Dike. The play moved the ball 31 yards from the Washington State 20-yard line to Wisconsin’s 49-yard line. On that drive, the Badgers punted.

Center Joe Tippmann was also assessed two holding penalties. The first came after a 16-yard Braelon Allen rush in the third quarter and constituted a 26-yard differential from the Washington State 30 to the Wisconsin 44. Calvaruso missed another field goal on the drive. Tippmann’s holding penalty, meanwhile, in the fourth quarter returned a 12-yard Allen run for a 19-yard loss.

2. Painful turnovers

During the offseason, Wisconsin cornerback Jay Shaw moved from UCLA to be a difference-maker in the secondary. Midway through the third quarter, he got an interception that had the potential to impact the game. However, in his eagerness to gain yardage, he fumbled. Washington State receiver Victor Lincoln pushed the ball out and offensive lineman Konner Gomness recovered.

The momentum carried Washington State to a 31-yard touchdown pass from Ward to Watson. Both of Washington State’s touchdowns were scored by Watson, who ironically began his career at Wisconsin. Following the game, Shaw accepted responsibility for his error.

Wisconsin got its own break in the fourth quarter when Mertz threw an interception after being hit. Afterwards, defensive tackle Christian Mejia fumbled straight back to Mertz. On second-and-11, Cundiff grabbed a pass, advanced to the Washington State 22-yard line, and fumbled. That pretty much sealed the deal for Wisconsin. The Cougars seized possession with 5:14 remaining, ran 10 plays, and ran out the time to seal the victory.

1. Rushing woes

The defense of Washington State definitely made a concentrated attempt to stop Braelon Allen, the Badgers tailback, and force Wisconsin’s offense to attack in other ways. Several defenders penetrated the backfield to impede Allen, who ended the first quarter with seven carries for 10 yards. In the first quarter, Wisconsin ran 14 times for 41 yards, with Mertz’s 10-yard rush being the longest.

Allen finished with 21 carries for 98 yards and a solid 4.7 yards per attempt. However, he ended with fewer than 100 yards rushing for only the second time in his 11 games as a regular running back. Chez Mellusi gained 44 yards on 15 carries, while Isaac Guerendo gained 14 yards on three carries.

Add it all up, and Wisconsin has a lot of work to do just to be competitive against unbeaten Ohio State two weeks from now. They have just next week’s game against New Mexico State to try to bounce back.