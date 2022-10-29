3 theoretical LeBron James trade destinations if he requests out after 0-5 start

The Los Angeles Lakers have kicked off their 2022-23 season by looking even worse than they did last season, and are sitting with an 0-5 record through their first five games. It has led some folks to wonder whether or not LeBron James would reconsider his future with the Lakers based on their horrible start to the season.

James committed his future to the Lakers this offseason when he signed a two-year, $97.1 million extension to stay in Los Angeles. But James signed that extension under the pretense that the front office would do everything in their power to build a championship contender around him. So far, that hasn’t been the case, and James probably isn’t too happy about that.

While it is highly unlikely, there’s a chance that James gets fed up with the Lakers to the point where he requests a trade out of L.A. After all, they haven’t won a game yet this season, and they don’t appear close to figuring out how to turn things around. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the top three landing spots for James if he were to request a trade off of the Lakers.

3. Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns were one of the top suitors for Kevin Durant this offseason when he tried to force his way off of the Brooklyn Nets, and if James wants off of the Lakers, they could find themselves in a similar situation. The Suns are trying to milk every title run they can out of Chris Paul and their current core, and adding James to their team would certainly help.

For the most part, the Suns starting five is in a good spot. Paul and Devin Booker are a dynamic backcourt duo, Deandre Ayton is back at center after a rocky offseason, and while Mikal Bridgers and Cameron Johnson aren’t the flashiest players, they are perfect complements for the rest of the team. But adding James could instantly make the Suns the team to beat in the NBA.

Phoenix has the draft picks to make something happen, and while they don’t exactly have a replacement for him, they could move Ayton if there is still some bad blood from this offseason. Jae Crowder could also be included since he’s currently looking to force his way off of the Suns himself. Either way, the Suns have the pieces to make a deal happen, and if they want to win a title, adding LeBron James would certainly help.

2. Miami Heat

We already saw James return to the Cleveland Cavaliers for a second stint, so maybe a return to the Miami Heat could be in play as well. Similar to the Suns, the Heat were involved in the Durant rumors this offseason, and they could make a bigger push to bring James back to Miami if he were to become available.

Whereas the Suns don’t necessarily have a gaping hole that James could fill, the Heat do. After losing P.J. Tucker in free agency, Miami has struggled to find a true replacement for him at power forward. Enter James, who could seamlessly slide in alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in Miami’s frontcourt. That would easily be the best frontcourt in the entire league.

The Heat have a decent amount of tradeable draft picks, which always helps, and they may be willing to part with Tyler Herro, even after he signed an extension right before the start of the season. Adding LeBron James could finally result in the Larry O’Brien trophy going back to Miami, so if he becomes available, the Heat would likely do whatever it took to bring him back for his second stint with the team.

1. Golden State Warriors

Maybe the most likely trade destination for James is also the most scary one too. The Warriors, who just won the 2022 NBA Finals, have the right mix of veteran players and draft picks that would allow them to build the perfect trade package for James. And James has always wanted to play alongside Stephen Curry, so it seems like a match made in heaven.

The Warriors also have had their own struggles to start the season, although they aren’t anywhere near as bad as the Lakers. Golden State relied on a stingy defense to help them win a title last season, but so far, that same defense has been nowhere to be found this season. Adding James, who has always been a strong defender, would help them there, while also giving Curry some help on offense too.

The Warriors haven’t looked like a solid title contender early on this season, but adding James could allow them to maximize their current title window, which may be closing right before our eyes. This deal would make sense for both sides, and if LeBron James ends up requesting a trade, the Warriors would make the most sense as a suitor, and that’s a scary thought for the rest of the NBA.