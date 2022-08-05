3 things you need to know about Texas A&M’s QB battle

The Texas A&M Aggies are a consistently “good” team in the SEC West. The Aggies are near locks for eight, maybe nine wins each season, but rarely appear as true national title contenders. Following an eventful offseason, Texas A&M hopes to break through the cycle in 2022.

Texas A&M enters the season with significant hype, with some even predicting a conference championship. To make such noise, the Aggies need a capable quarterback under center. Max Calzada, who started most games last season, transferred to Auburn in the offseason, leaving the Aggies with an open QB battle.

The Aggies have three signal callers competing for the starting job: Haynes King, Max Johnson and Conner Weigman. Even with the season around the corner, Jimbo Fisher remains tight-lipped about who has the edge. With that said, let’s look at Texas A&M’s quarterback competition and try to determine who will win the starting gig.

Things To Know About Texas A&M Football’s Quarterback Battle

3. Conner Weigman, the rookie

A true freshman, Weigman comes to College Park as a highly-touted freshman in 2022. The Cypress, Texas native dominated in high school, with 119 total touchdowns in his final three seasons. He received offers from many power five schools, including in-state foes Texas, Baylor, TCU and Houston, but the Aggies won out in the end.

Weigman’s talent is undeniable, winning the starting job as a freshman may be a tall order. He just finished his high school career less than nine months ago, so he needs some time to adjust to the college game. However, if neither of the other two options work out, Fisher may turn to the freshman after all.

2. Haynes King, the comeback hopeful

A sophomore from Longview, Texas, King actually won the Texas A&M starting QB job heading into the 2021 season. He started the Aggies’ season opener against Kent State, throwing for 292 yards, two scores and three picks in the win. However, he suffered a season-ending leg injury the following week against Colorado.

After King’s injury, Calzada took the starting job and the rest is history. King already won the starting job once, and now he’s looking to take it back.

King has a couple of advantages over his competitors. He’s a much better runner than either, so Fisher could use some different formations with him. He also has a year under his belt in the Aggies’ system, so he won’t need as much time to adjust.

He’ll need to step up his performance to win the job, but these two traits give him a good chance.

1. Max Johnson, the veteran

A junior transfer from LSU, Johnson brings some much-needed experience to Texas A&M’s quarterback group. While the Weigman and King have little to no experience at the college level, Johnson has 14 starts under his belt with the Tigers.

Johnson played well as the full-time starter for LSU last season. He completed over 60% of his passes for 2,815 yards, 27 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He played one of his best games in his final start with three touchdowns in a comeback win against, ironically, Texas A&M.

With the Tigers having a crowded quarterback room of their own, Johnson entered the transfer portal this offseason. He’ll need some time to learn the system, as the Aggies lack a receiver the level of LSU’s Kayshon Boutte. However, his experience in the SEC gives him a clear advantage in Texas A&M’s quarterback battle