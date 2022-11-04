3 trade candidates Sixers must target after Harden injury

After a hot start to the season where he’s been the only player in the NBA averaging over 20 points and 10 assists, James Harden will now be forced to miss a month of action after suffering a tendon strain in his right foot. This now paves the way for Tyrese Maxey to run point for the Philadelphia 76ers full-time, but it also leaves a void in their backcourt.

On the flip side, it gives Philly the opportunity to weigh their options and bring in some relief for Maxey who’ll now have to take on a bigger load with Harden sidelined for the next month. Even after all the activity and movement that took place during the 2022 NBA offseason, the Sixers will still have some avenues to explore. With that, let’s now take a look at three players the Sixers must trade for after Harden’s untimely foot injury.

Eric Gordon

Even at 33 years old, Eric Gordon has proven he can still produce at a high level on both ends of the court. Given Philly’s current need for backcourt depth, Gordon would be an ideal fit for them as he’d be able to come right in and have an immediate impact. As a dynamic combo guard with a strong defensive acumen, Gordon would vastly improve their offensive efficiency with his prolific scoring.

Last season with the Houston Rockets, Gordon knocked down 42.8% of his catch-and-shoot threes while also showcasing his playmaking abilities. On top of that, Gordon would give the Sixers a solid wing defender with a ton of playoff experience under his belt. Whether he’d be in a starting role or coming off the bench, Gordon would be a good rotation player for the Sixers to pursue.

Buddy Hield

Currently playing for an Indiana Pacers squad that’s in the middle of a rebuild, trading for Buddy Hield would be another quality addition for the Philadelphia 76ers to consider. With the Pacers starting to give more minutes to Benedict Mathurin and Chris Duarte, Hield could bounce back in a major playing with the likes of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

A once great 3-and-D player who’s recently proven himself a solid facilitator, Hield would be able to get his shooting touch back and provide the Sixers with more floor spacing. This in-turn would create more scoring opportunities for Embiid and Maxey amongst others. On the Sixers, Hield would be able to shoot over 40% from beyond the arc once again.

Tim Hardaway Jr.

After missing the entirety of the 2021-22 NBA season with a foot injury, Tim Hardaway Jr. is back in the mix with the Dallas Mavericks. However, the Mavs did previously explore trade possibilities for Hardaway Jr. this past offseason and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them to try and move the veteran shooting guard again. With the Sixers needing more firepower on their roster, this pairing could be a perfect match.

Hardaway has proven himself as a versatile scorer and could even run some point for the Sixers when Maxey needs to a breather. Add to that his reliable perimeter defense and he’d be able to revive his game while providing a much-needed boost to a Sixers squad in need. Hardaway would undoubtedly bring an exciting new element to the Sixers and give them more oomph at the guard spot.