The 32nd Philadelphia Film Festival has concluded, and the documentary Bad Things Happen in Philadelphia took home the most awards with three.

The award winners from the 32nd Philadelphia Film Festival have been announced.

Celebrating cinema

“We are beyond excited to continue bringing this festival to Philadelphia for years to come, showcasing the best of cinema, fostering a vibrant community, and celebrating the power of storytelling,” Andrew Greenblatt, CEO and Executive Director of the Philadelphia Film Society, said. “We congratulate the 32nd Philadelphia Film Festival Award-winning titles and thank them for reminding us of the transformative power of cinema.

“We invite audiences to celebrate these visionaries, as they continue to shape the landscape of the film industry, one captivating narrative at a time,” he added.

32nd Philadelphia Film Festival Award Winners

Best Feature

Four Daughters

Honorable Mention: Robot Dreams

Honorable Mention for Best Actor: Naíma Senties (Totem)

Pinkenson Award for Best Local Feature

Bad Things Happen in Philadelphia

Honorable Mention: I Think I'm Sick

Pinkensen Award for Best Local Short

Untitled Floating Mom Short

Honorable Mention: Nothing Left Undone: The Art of G

Student Choice Award

Silver Dollar Road (*Selected by youth in the Festival Field Trip Program)

Local Audience Award (*Selected by PFF32 audiences)

Bad Things Happen in Philadelphia

Narrative Feature Audience Award

Documentary Feature Audience Award

American Symphony

Filmadelphia Audience Award

Bad Things Happen in Philadelphia

Bad Things Happen in Philadelphia was a big winner. The film took home three awards, the most by any film, at this year's festival.

The 32nd Philadelphia Film Festival from October 19-29. American Fiction was the festival's opening film, and the Sylvester Stallone documentary, Sly, closed out the festival.