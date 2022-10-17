4 Bills most responsible for Week 6 win vs. Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills finally got their revenge for the infamous 13-seconds game against the Kansas City Chiefs in last season’s playoffs. In the Bills Week 6 game, the team traveled to Arrowhead Stadium and beat their AFC Rival 24-20 to get a leg up in the 2022 AFC home-field advantage race. There were plenty of Bills players who stepped up big-time in the Bills-Chiefs game this week. Here are the four Buffalo players (and one coach) most responsible for the Week 6 win vs. the Chiefs.

4. Leslie Frazier

Before we get to the Bills players on this list, we have to talk about the coach who redeemed himself from last year’s heartbreaking playoff loss. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier called defenses late in that game that let the Chiefs march down the field to tie and eventually win that playoff contest.

This year, Frazier is one of the heroes of the Bill-Chiefs matchup.

After letting Patrick Mahomes run for big first downs multiple times during the game, the Bills went to a three-man rush with a spy late in the fourth quarter. That allowed Von Miller to get the inside rush that flushed Mahomes out of the pocket on the final Chiefs offensive play and had Matt Milano in position to force a bad throw that led to the final interception.

The #Bills game sealing interception Vs. Mahomes showed you why they are a championship team. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/sldxQIbnMK — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 17, 2022

The 13-second game will always be on Frazier’s resume, but this game showed he’s learned from those mistakes and is ready for the Chiefs now and possibly again in the 2022 playoffs.

3. Kaiir Elam

There was a lot of talk on the Bills-Chiefs broadcast about the banged-up Chiefs secondary and how they had to play fourth-round rookie Joshua Williams against Josh Allen and the Bills’ high-powered offense.

What they didn’t mention is that the Bills are without two All-Pros in the secondary with cornerback Tre’Davious White and safety Micah Hyde out. That left second-year sixth-round safety Damar Hamlin and two rookie corners — first-rounder Kaiir Elam ad sixth-rounder Christian Benford — in the game vs. Patrick Mahomes and company.

The rookie first-rounder Kaiir Elam gets the end zone INT. 👀 📺: #BUFvsKC on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/lvvR5uS0Ex pic.twitter.com/JDlYqQ2UcE — NFL (@NFL) October 16, 2022

Elam had a fantastic game, in which his first-drive interception in the end zone was one of the key plays for the Bills. He also added four tackles and one pass breakup to his ledger this game and was a huge reason the Bills won with a secondary that is just as green as Kansas City’s.

2. Von Miller

When Buffalo gave All-Pro pass-rusher Von Miller a six-year, $120 million deal this offseason, it turned some heads. However, in the Bills Week 6 matchup, the veteran edge-rusher showed exactly why he’s worth the money.

Over 10-plus seasons, Miller has racked up 121.5 sacks. He is the active sacks leader and 21st on the official (since 1982) all-time list. The former Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams star is also coming off a Super Bowl win last season and knows how to win.

He proved this in the Bills-Chiefs game.

Miller had four tackles and 2.0 sacks against Mahomes. They were both huge plays, too. The first ultimately forced a punt in the second quarter, which led to a Josh Allen to Gabriel Davis touchdown at the end of the first half. The second came with 6:21 left in the fourth quarter and again led to a punt which led to the game-winning Allen to Dawson Knox TD.

On top of all that (as mentioned above), his rush on the final Chiefs offensive play flushed Mahomes from the pocket and caused a bad throw that Taron Johnson picked off to secure the W for Buffalo.

The back end of the contract might be rough. But no matter what happens down the line, it will be money well spent.

1. Josh Allen

As much as this was a Bills vs. Chiefs game, it was equally a Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes game.

Like Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning and Troy Aikman vs. Steve Young, Allen vs. Mahomes is the premier quarterback matchup of a generation. With this win, Allen pulled closer to evening the career series and is now 2-3 against his AFC rival.

Both QBs were excellent for most of this game. Their stats in the Bills Week 6 contest looked like this:

Josh Allen: 27-of-40, 329 passing yards, three touchdowns, one fumble, 12 rushes, 32 rushing yards

Patrick Mahomes: 25-of-40, 338 passing yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions, four rushes, 21 rushing yards

Most importantly, though, Allen got it done when it mattered most, and Mahomes didn’t. The KC QB went three-and-out in his second-to-last drive, giving the ball back to Allen, who took the Bills on a 12-play, 4-minute and 12-second touchdown drive to take the lead.

On Mahomes’ last drive, he threw a game-ending pick.

Allen won the battle, but this war will go on for years. There’s a good chance we’ll even see it again in the AFC Championship Game on January 29, 2023. But for now, Allen staked his claim as the best QB in the league.