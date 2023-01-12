The Los Angeles Chargers Wild Card matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars is arguably the best game on the slate this weekend. Like the other five games, this one is a rematch from earlier this season. Back in Week 3, the Jaguars mopped the floor with the Chargers in Los Angeles, 38-10.

Needless to say, this game is very likely to be far more competitive. Los Angeles had won four straight and five of their last six games before the season-ending defeat to the Denver Broncos. The offense had taken a major turn during that recent stretch, primarily because the team has been getting healthy.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen returned after missing the vast majority of the season. Fellow wide receiver Mike Williams also missed significant time due to injury but returned and was a game-changer. Even the Chargers defense is as healthy as it has been all season.

That brings us to our Chargers Wild Card predictions.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*



4. Chargers QB Justin Herbert throws for under 250 yards

Justin Herbert since he first entered the NFL three seasons ago has shown he has elite skills. He is recognized already as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Each season of his career, he has reset the record books for passing yards. But his biggest knock thus far has been the inability to lead the Chargers to the playoffs.

That has finally been put to bed. But not only are the Chargers in the playoffs, they are the favorites this weekend on the road.

Herbert struggled back in Week 3 as the Jaguars jumped out to an early lead and were able to tee off on a beleaguered offensive line. Left tackle Rashawn Slater recently had his 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve opened. However, he will not play in this game.

That’s notable as the Jaguars were able to put consistent pressure on Herbert in their earlier matchup. I believe that is likely to happen again this weekend. That’s not to say that Herbert isn’t still going to make some plays. He will. But he is likely going to have to get the ball out quick, which will limit his passing yards to under 250.

3. Keenan Allen draws 15+ targets vs Jaguars

Sadly, Williams suffered a back injury in the meaningless Broncos game in Week 18. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley was aware when the Ravens lost earlier in the day that the Chargers were locked into the fifth seed and would be playing at Jacksonville.

Yet, he played his starters almost the entire game. Williams is considered day-to-day but is yet to practice this week. That doesn’t bode well for his chances of suiting up Saturday. If he does not play, it stands to reason that Herbert is going to lean on Keenan Allen.

We have seen Allen garner 20 targets before in an NFL game. I am not wild enough to suggest that will happen here, but I do believe Herbert will look his way at least 15 times. Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter have emerged to become viable targets in the passing game.

But when the Chargers need a play, a big third down, a red zone score, Herbert will look Allen’s way.

2. Austin Ekeler has over 130 total yards

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has become one of the best dual threats in the NFL. This season, he rushed 205 times for 915 yards and an astounding 13 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 107 passes for another 722 yards and five more scores.

In the first meeting, he ran only four times for five yards. You can bet your bottom dollar that isn’t happening again this time. I’m not saying that he is going to have a banner day rushing the football. The Jags do a good job against the run. But he will continue to be heavily active in the passing game.

His rushing and receiving production will surpass 130 yards and he will find the end zone yet again.

1. Chargers escape a thriller on the road

This is a very difficult matchup to predict. On one hand, you have an elite quarterback with elite weapons ready to take the next step. On the other, you have a surging Jaguars team with a red-hot Trevor Lawrence. Their head coach, Doug Pederson, is no stranger to take a team on a Super Bowl run. He coached the Eagles to their on only Super Bowl title a few years ago.

Both teams should move the ball quite well but at the end of the day, I have to believe talent will win out. The Chargers are easily one of the most talented rosters in the NFL and should prevail in a close game.