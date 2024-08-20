The preseason is more than just a time for fans to get their first look at their favorite teams. It is also a proving ground for players on the cusp of securing a spot on the roster. The Los Angeles Chargers' recent games against the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks in their preseason opener showcased not only the team's depth. These also showed the hunger of several players fighting for their NFL futures. In games where starters took a backseat, these roster hopefuls seized the spotlight. They made their case to be part of the 53-man squad. As the Chargers aim to build on a promising offseason, these individuals showed why they deserve a closer look when final cuts roll around.

The Chargers So Far

Head coach Jim Harbaugh has a track record of success at every coaching stop. He posted a 29-6 record at the University of San Diego and turned Stanford from a 1-11 team into a 12-1 Orange Bowl winner in 2010. Harbaugh also led the San Francisco 49ers to a seven-win improvement in his first season and nearly won a Super Bowl the next year. He eventually guided Michigan to a 15-0 national championship. Four head coaching jobs, four successes. Chargers next? We'll see.

The Chargers are seeking relevance and wins, and Harbaugh is expected to deliver both.

The roster features talented quarterback Justin Herbert. However, he has yet to translate his skills into team success. Due to salary cap constraints, the Chargers lost top receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. Rsunning back Austin Ekeler also departed in free agency. Although they retained pass rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack with pay cuts, the roster likely isn't as strong as last season when the Chargers finished 5-12.

Here we'll look at the four Los Angeles Chargers players whose stock went up after loss vs. the Los Angeles Rams at training camp.

Nick Niemann, LB

Nick Niemann had a shaky start, with a missed tackle leading to a Seattle touchdown two weeks ago. However, he quickly turned things around. Niemann made a crucial run stop that set up a sack, forcing a Seattle punt. By the end of that game, Niemann had racked up 12 tackles (nine solo), six run stops, one tackle for loss, a sack, and two quarterback hits. Sure, he’s expected to be a key special teams player this season. However, Niemann also proved he’s capable of stepping up defensively if injuries hit the Chargers’ top linebacker trio of Denzel Perryman, Daiyan Henley, and Junior Colson.

Jaelen Gill, WR

Jaelen Gill's efforts as a returner stood out against the Seahawks two weeks ago. With Derius Davis inactive, Gill took over as the primary returner on kickoffs and punts. He made an immediate impact. Gill returned the opening kickoff 43 yards and later added an impressive 19-yard punt return. His performance likely earned him trust with the coaching staff. Recall that no other players were tried out as returners during the game. If Gill continues to shine on special teams, he could secure a depth role on the roster.

Deane Leonard, CB

Deane Leonard was arguably the standout player on Saturday night against the Rams. He was everywhere on the field, making physical plays and showcasing his ability to break up passes. Despite giving up a big play earlier in the game, Leonard redeemed himself with a crucial interception on fourth and goal with 3:24 left in the third quarter. Leonard's strong performance in this game, coupled with a solid training camp, is positioning him as a likely lock for the 53-man roster.

Kimani Vidal, RB

Kimani Vidal made a significant impression in the battle for the third spot on the running back depth chart. After missing the first preseason game, Vidal made his mark against the Rams. He started over Isaiah Spiller and Jaret Patterson. His first carry went for 12 yards, setting the tone for the night. Vidal finished with 11 carries for 49 yards and added 2 receptions for 8 yards. His strong showing has bolstered the growing hype surrounding him, with many wondering if Vidal could become a key offensive player during the regular season.

Looking Ahead

These four players — Nick Niemann, Jaelen Gill, Deane Leonard, and Kimani Vidal — have each made a compelling case for their inclusion on the Chargers’ final roster. Their performances in preseason action highlight the depth and potential within the team. These showed that the Chargers have more than just star power; they have a group of hungry, talented players ready to step up when called upon. As the preseason progresses and final cuts loom, these players will need to continue proving their worth. But if their recent performances are any indication, they have what it takes to contribute meaningfully to the Chargers' success this season. For a team looking to bounce back and make a push in a highly competitive AFC West, having reliable depth could be the difference between another disappointing season and a deep playoff run.