I guess we can say that the Phoenix Suns had a pretty good 2021-22 NBA season. On one hand, they did finish with the best regular season record in the NBA. On the other hand, that accomplishment was eclipsed by how they were unceremoniously booted in the second round of the playoffs by the Dallas Mavericks. Looking ahead to the 2022-23 NBA season, the Suns have some questions they have to face as they enter training camp.

During the offseason, despite alleged friction between DeAndre Ayton and team management, the Suns wasted no time matching the Pacers’ maximum offer sheet to keep the 23-year-old former No. 1 pick. Now that he can’t be dealt until January, Ayton is out of the running as a piece in any blockbuster trade in the coming weeks.

Additionally, with Devin Booker’s new deal, the Suns will reassemble the band at least for next season, which makes sense considering that they had the best record in the NBA following a Finals appearance. Now there’s a lot of confusion regarding Jae Crowder on top of the Robert Sarver situation. It’s been quite an eventful offseason for the Suns as they enter training camp, but these should not diminish their potency for this coming season.

Given this context, here are four of the hottest burning questions facing the Phoenix Suns entering their 2022-23 NBA training camp.

4. Will DeAndre Ayton make a leap now that he got a bag?

Despite the turmoil that has surrounded DeAndre Ayton for the past four years, it looks like he is ready to take the next step. On July 19, Ayton stunned the NBA by agreeing to a four-year, $133 million contract with the Indiana Pacers. The Suns, on the other hand, were eager to match the offer sheet, which kept Ayton in the Valley while eliminating any rumors of a breakup.

With contract negotiations behind him, Ayton will enter next season with minimal distractions and might make significant strides in his game. This early, his teammates have taken notice.

“His professional level has raised year to year,” said teammate Cam Johnson during the Suns’ media day. “I know he’s focused. He’s been in the gym with us every day. His potential is unlimited.”

Even head coach Monty Williams chimed in, though with a lot more objectivity.

“I think there’s some wrinkles that we certainly are going to explore to try to take advantage of DA’s ability to score in the mid-range,” Williams said. “Taking threes from the top of the key, corner threes. Those are things that I’ve watched him work on this summer.”

3. How will the Robert Sarver whirlwind affect this team?

During their team media day, most of the Suns’ staff and players appeared to prefer not to address questions regarding Robert Sarver, and their expressions reflected that throughout the day.

The silver lining, however, is now the difficult part is over. The fun part is here — playing competitive basketball.

Keep in mind that Sarver committed something he should not have done, and it is only fair that he sells the franchise. It also goes without saying that the Suns would benefit greatly from a new owner.

For the time being, they are only concerned about going on the court and performing their task. Following a dismal second-round exit last season, Williams’ team will be ready to shine and make another run at the chip in 2023.

2. What’s up with Jae Crowder?

Phoenix Suns starting forward Jae Crowder will miss training camp. On Sunday, the Suns issued a statement saying that the franchise and Crowder “mutually decided that he will not be with the team for training camp.”

Jae Crowder and the Suns have agreed to seek a trade for him out of Phoenix, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/29HLmEt7Es — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 25, 2022

Crowder’s position with the team was unknown this season. The Suns were expected to give other players greater responsibility, particularly rising star Cam Johnson.

Recall that Crowder has been a key member of the Suns for the previous two seasons. Phoenix reached the NBA Finals in 2021 before falling in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks, and the team established a club record for regular-season victories last year.

Crowder has averaged 9.7 points and 5.0 rebounds in his Suns career. The 10-year veteran has played on multiple playoff teams, including those from Boston, Utah, and Miami. We can speculate that he’s perhaps looking for a team that will maximize his impact instead of relegating him to the background.

1. Can 38-year-old CP3 still carry this team?

Chris Paul will be 38 in 2023 when the Suns should go deep in the playoffs. Yes, he, too, is extraordinarily prolific for his age, but can the Suns really pin their chances for a title on this aging floor general?

Take note that he topped the NBA in assists last season with 10.8. Steve Nash is the only player in league history to have averaged more in a season at the age of 36 (or older).

However, CP3 has had late-season injury issues in the past. If those ailments rear their ugly heads anew in 2022-23, the Phoenix Suns may struggle to stay abreast of the Warriors, Clippers, Nuggets, and other Western Conference powerhouses.

Here’s an interesting data point — when Paul is not on the court, their point differential remains positive during the previous two seasons. However, his experience, playmaking, shotmaking, and calmness, particularly in the clutch, are critical components to Phoenix being a contender. Will he still be the face of this team, or are the Suns ready to hand the reins to someone else?