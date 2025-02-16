After dropping a classic game to the United States Saturday night in Montreal, Team Canada will be desperate to get a win against Team Finland if it is going to advance to the championship game in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Defenseman Cale Makar was unable to play against the United States, but he is pledging to do everything he can to play in the Monday afternoon game at TD Garden in Boston.

Makar is a brilliant defenseman for the Colorado Avalanche and he is regularly mentioned as the top blueliner in the NHL. He is an excellent skater and stickhandler and he also has a powerful shot from the point that he can deliver accurately and without delay.

Adding Makar to the lineup would be great news for Team Canada head coach Jon Cooper. While the Tampa Bay Lightning boss was satisfied with his team's effort against the United States, the physical American defense was able to bottle up Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon for the majority of the game. As a result, the United States secured a 3-1 victory in the round robin tournament.

The United States has already clinched a spot in the championship game. The Americans are scheduled to play Team Sweden Monday night in Boston. Head coach Mike Sullivan could choose to rest Matthew Tkachuk and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck since they don't need a victory to play for the championship. Tkachuk did not play in the last half of the 3rd period against Team Canada after suffering an undisclosed injury.

With Makar in the lineup, Canada has a much better chance

Going into the final game of the round-robin portion of the tournament, Canada, Finland and Sweden all have two points. The Canadians gained their points with an overtime victory over Sweden, as did Finland. Sweden took both of those opponents to overtime before losing and that's how the Swedes secured their two points.

If Canada beats Finland in regulation, Team Canada will advance to the championship game regardless of Sweden's performance against the United States. Both Canada and Finland have the tiebreaker over Sweden by virtue of their head-to-head victories.

However, if the Canada-Finland game goes to overtime, Sweden can advance to the championship game if it beats the United States in regulation.

A victory in regulation is worth 3 standings points while an overtime or shootout victory earns 2 points. A loss in extra time is worth 1 standings point and a loss in regulation does not garner any points.

The explosive Cale Makar has scored 22 goals and 41 assists for 63 points in 57 games this season. His presence in Team Canada's lineup would provide a big boost for that team's chances.