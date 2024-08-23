The Las Vegas Raiders came up short in their preseason matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. However, the game provided valuable insights into the roster battles unfolding at training camp. Sure, the scoreboard may have favored the Cowboys. That said, the real story was on the individual performances that could shape the Raiders' roster as they inch closer to the regular season. For several players on the bubble, this game was an opportunity to make a statement—and some certainly did just that.

The Raiders So Far

The Raiders' primary goal this season is to ensure that whoever becomes the franchise quarterback is set up for success upon arrival. Tight end Brock Bowers will be a key building block. In addition, Davante Adams, still performing at an elite level, remains with the team in Las Vegas. Of course, there's always the possibility the Raiders might consider trading their star receiver down the line. The defensive line looks promising, especially with the addition of Christian Wilkins. He's a $110 million free-agent signing from the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Antonio Pierce also seems to be a promising long-term fit for the team.

Despite these positives, the Raiders find themselves in a transitional phase. Yes, they're moving forward with some momentum. However, a significant piece of the rebuild remains unresolved. Their investment in Wilkins suggests they're gearing up to compete, but it might take some time before they're true contenders. On the bright side, at least Raiders fans no longer have to endure the frustrations of the Josh McDaniels era.

Here we'll look at the four Las Vegas Raiders players whose stock went up after loss vs. the Dallas Cowboys at training camp.

Tre Tucker, WR

Tre Tucker was a bright spot in an otherwise underwhelming offensive performance against Dallas. He hauled in three receptions for 66 yards. This showed his potential as the deep threat Las Vegas has been searching for, highlighted by an impressive 48-yard catch that set up a field goal. Tucker also made a clutch sideline grab to convert a crucial third down.

In addition to his work as a receiver, Tucker might have earned the role of punt returner with a couple of impressive runbacks. Sure, one of his returns was nullified by a penalty. Still, his 43-yard return stood and helped create another scoring opportunity. This made him directly responsible for all six of the Raiders' first-half points.

DJ Turner, WR

DJ Turner entered the game on the roster bubble but made a compelling argument to secure his spot. Although he recorded just 31 yards on five catches, 21 of those yards came after the catch. He also forced three missed tackles, according to PFF. Turner also moved the chains three times as a receiver and was credited with a contested catch on his only contested target.

Turner’s contributions extended beyond the offense. He also recovered a fumble on special teams, setting up a scoring opportunity. Turner even added a solid 13-yard punt return. His ability to move the chains and make plays on special teams strengthens his case for a place on the 53-man roster.

Despite a shaky first half and a pick-six on his final pass of the night, Aidan O'Connell did enough to remain the frontrunner for the starting quarterback job.

The 25-year-old led a methodical 13-play touchdown drive to open the second half. He converted multiple third and fourth downs before finding tight end Harrison Bryant for a short touchdown pass. This impressive drive will keep O'Connell from slipping into QB3 category. However, the former fourth-round pick still has significant work to do before the regular season kicks off in September.

DJ Glaze, OL

DJ Glaze came into camp with nothing to lose and everything to gain. Now, his standout performance against the Cowboys was a major step forward.

The 2024 third-round pick has been a revelation in training camp, stepping in for an injured Thayer Munford Jr. and making the most of his first-team reps. Although Munford is still expected to start, Glaze has carried his strong practice performances onto the field. He earned an 80 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus against the Cowboys and has positioned himself as a serious contender to start in the preseason finale.

Looking Ahead

As the Raiders inch closer to finalizing their roster, performances like those of Tre Tucker, DJ Turner, Aidan O'Connell, and DJ Glaze will weigh heavily in the decision-making process. Each of these players has demonstrated not just potential. They have also shown the kind of grit and determination that could make them valuable assets for the Raiders this season. Sure, the loss to the Cowboys was disappointing on the surface. However, the individual successes of these roster hopefuls provide a silver lining and a reason for optimism as the team continues to build toward the regular season. The battle for spots on the final 53-man roster is far from over. That said, if these players continue to shine, they could become key contributors in the Raiders' quest to return to playoff contention. The road ahead is challenging, but with emerging talents like these, the Raiders are laying a strong foundation for the future.