We gotta get these guys, Las Vegas!

As the NFL offseason ramps up, the Las Vegas Raiders stand at a critical crossroads. Following a promising start to the 2023 season, the team stumbled down the stretch. They ended with an 8-9 record and narrowly missed the playoffs. Nevertheless, with strategic signings in free agency, the Raiders can reinforce their roster and mount a strong challenge for postseason success in 2024. This piece delves into four sneaky good free agents whom the Raiders should consider pursuing. Doing so can address key positional needs and enhance their competitiveness in the upcoming season.

The Raiders' 2023 Season

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2023 journey unfolded in two distinct halves. Starting with a hopeful 5-2 record, they grappled to sustain their momentum and ultimately closed the season at 8-9. Despite witnessing the emergence of young talents and notable performances from seasoned veterans, the team battled inconsistency throughout the year. They also lost Jimmy Garoppolo for a significant part of the season and had a major coaching change. As such, they struggled for continuity on both ends of the field. Defensively, the Raiders encountered difficulties in pass coverage and maintaining consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks. As they pivot towards the 2024 season, astute moves in free agency will be pivotal in addressing these lingering concerns.

Other Considerations

Former Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco has joined Las Vegas heading into the 20224 offseason. As such, the Raiders have fortified their front-office framework. However, the focus now shifts to enhancing a roster that has exhibited glimpses of promise but remains a work in progress.

Armed with $42.6 million in projected cap space and the 13th overall pick in April's draft, the Raiders have the resources to bolster their squad. Nonetheless, triumphing in the offseason necessitates more than merely securing a few marquee names.

Here we will look at the four sneaky good NFL free agents whom the Las Vegas Raiders need to sign during the 2024 offseason.

Baker Mayfield, QB

One of the initial steps the Raiders should take this offseason involves parting ways with Jimmy Garoppolo. With Josh McDaniels departed, Garoppolo's value to the Raiders diminishes. Releasing him with a post-June 1 designation would yield $12.1 million in cap space savings. Subsequently, the Raiders' priority should be securing a new quarterback to challenge Aidan O'Connell during training camp.

Sure, O'Connell performed adequately in 2023 and achieved a 5-5 record as the starter. However, his performance didn't demonstrate enough to merit permanent command of the offense. The Raiders might not necessarily supplant O'Connell outright, but they must introduce competition. Fortunately, the Raiders have various quarterback options available this offseason.

One potential target for the Raiders is free agent Baker Mayfield. Of course, his market value is expected to be significantly higher than it was a year ago. That's thanks to a much better performance in 2023, leading Tampa Bay to the Divisional Round. Although the Buccaneers are likely interested in extending their relationship with him, the Raiders should still actively pursue him.

Gus Edwards, RB

In addition to strengthening their quarterback position, the Raiders should bolster their ground game. This often posed challenges in 2023. As part of this process, the Raiders should consider moving on from Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs played under the franchise tag last season and will enter free agency in March. With a projected market value of $10.6 million annually, the Raiders shouldn't be inclined to pay that amount for a back who averaged 3.5 yards per carry in 2023.

As for Zamir White, he demonstrated his capabilities as a ball-carrier towards the end of the season. As such, the Raiders should seek another strong complementary back to pair with him. One potential option could be Gus Edwards. The Baltimore Ravens opted not to re-sign Edwards, making him available as a free agent soon. He appeared in 17 regular-season games for the Ravens, starting nine. He also achieved career highs in various statistical categories in 2023.

Jaylon Johnson, CB

Under Gus Bradley's guidance, the Raiders' defense exhibited significant improvement. Also, Las Vegas successfully retained defensive coordinator Patrick Graham post-season.

Having concluded the year ranked 15th overall and ninth in points allowed, the Raiders have the potential to field an elite defense in 2024. To achieve this, however, Telesco must add at least one more elite playmaker. He needs someone to complement talents like Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce, and Marcus Epps. Among the options is cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

Johnson fell short of experiencing a breakout third year in 2022 due to persistent injuries that sidelined him for extended periods. He and the team were unable to reach an agreement on an early extension. However, he has the makings of a difference-maker in the secondary for the Raiders.

Danielle Hunter, DE

Pass rusher Danielle Hunter emerges as another intriguing defensive option for the Raiders. After nearly missing an entire season due to a serious injury, Hunter returned to MVP-caliber form for the Minnesota Vikings defense in 2023. Recall that he recorded a career-best 16.5 sacks and 23 tackles for loss. Approaching 30, he remains one of the most formidable, unblockable veteran edge rushers in the league.

Looking Ahead

The Las Vegas Raiders will enter the 2024 offseason poised for significant roster adjustments. With strategic moves in free agency, including potential acquisitions like Baker Mayfield, Gus Edwards, Jaylon Johnson, and Danielle Hunter, the Raiders can address key areas of need. Signing any or all of them can elevate their prospects for the upcoming season. As they navigate the complexities of the offseason, the Raiders must balance financial considerations, roster dynamics, and the pursuit of top-tier talent. This will position them as playoff contenders in 2024. With careful planning and decisive action, the Raiders can forge a path toward sustained success and a return to prominence in the league.