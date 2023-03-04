The Crimson Tide and head coach Nate Oats got a huge addition this week for Alabama basketball with the commitment of Kris Parker from Quincy Crossroad Academy in Florida. It was a piece of good news for Alabama basketball whose program has been mired in recent controversy. The Alabama Crimson Tide also ended the regular season on a high note with an SEC regular season title win over Auburn. On Friday, Parker spoke with On3 about why he chose to sign with the Crimson Tide.

“I chose Alabama because I think Nate Oats really believes in me and he consistently recruited me even when a lot of other coaches gave up on me, Parker said. “I’ll say I’m a big guard. I can shoot it, get to the basket and I’m quicker than expected.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kris Parker chose to sign with the Crimson Tide over offers from Villanova, Central Florida, Missouri, North Carolina State, Illinois, Florida State and DePaul. Parker is a natural scoring wing who is comfortable getting his own shot in the halfcourt with range out to three-point line. He joins Davin Cosby, Mouhamed Dioubate, R.J. Johnson and Sam Walters for Nate Oats’ 2023 recruiting class.

The Crimson Tide finished this season 26-4 and 16-1 in SEC Conference play. They enter the SEC tournament this week as the No. 1 seed. They will have an opening for Parker to get minutes next season as a freshman with the expected departure of Brandon Miller to the NBA draft. The Crimson Tide recently came in as the No. 2 ranked team in the country in the latest AP NCAA men’s basketball poll behind only Houston.