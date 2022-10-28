4 trades to fix the 1-4 Nets

After a summer of discontent from Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the 2022-23 Nets season started with the two stars, Ben Simmons and coach Steve Nash all still in place. However, the season hasn’t started well. The team is 1-4 through five games, and while that’s not enough of a sample size to push the panic button yet, it does show obvious problems with the team. That’s why it isn’t too early to start talking about Nets trades and Nets trade targets.

It’s easy to see the Nets’ biggest problems. The team has lost every game it’s allowed over 110 points and has given up 129 or more three times. They are also ranked in the bottom half of the league in the defensive four factors stats of opponents’ effective field goal percentage, turnover percentage, team’s own defensive rebound percentage, and opponents’ free throw rate.

With that in mind, the easiest way to fix the Nets is to add defense without sacrificing too much offense in the process. Or, the other path is a major reorientation of the roster with a big move. Either could fix the team by adding the right Nets trade targets, so here are four trades that could do just that.

Cam Thomas and Yuta Wantanabe to the 76ers for Matisse Thybulle

A little less than a year ago, Nets general manager Sean Marks and Sixer general manager Daryl Morey got together and swapped problems. The Nets got Ben Simmons, and the Sixers got James Harden, and although not ideal for either team, both were better off in the long run for the deal.

This could happen again on a smaller scale by the Nets sending Cam Thomas, a bucket-getting prospect who didn’t play in the team’s overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks, for defensive specialist Matisse Thybulle, who’s only played six minutes this season for the 76ers.

We know that playing Simmons and Thybulle together isn’t ideal, but with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the ball, it will be less of a problem than it was in Philly, with Joel Embiid as the offensive focal point.

This deal doesn’t move mountains, but it is a Nets trade that could fix the team’s defense immediately without giving up much.

Joe Harris to the Clippers for Marcus Morris Sr.

Just like the Nets need defense, the Los Angeles Clippers need offense. They are currently second-to-last in the league in points per 100 possessions at 103.6.

To solve both these franchises’ problems, the Nets’ trade target here should be Marcus Morris Sr. The Nets’ defensive problems aren’t just about skill. They’re about toughness, too. Yes, Marcus’ twin brother Markieff is on the Nets, but at 33, he doesn’t have as much left in the tank as his bro. Markieff is only averaging 11 minutes per game, while Marcus is still playing 25.

This trade would give the Clippers more outside pop, which they need, and give the Nets a true defensive identity. Plus, if teams ever wanted to take liberties with Durant, Irving, or Simmons, the Morris twins would straighten them out real quick.

Seth Curry to the Timberwolves for Taurean Prince

Another Nets trade target could involve bringing Taurean Prince back to Brooklyn. Trading him for Seth Curry helps the Minnesota Timberwolves by giving them more pure shooting around Karl-Anthony Townes and Rudy Gobert.

Prince isn’t that big a drop-off from a spot-up shooting perspective. Plus, he brings a lot more in the way of rebounding and defense to the Nets.

There isn’t much to say about this trade because it just makes so much sense for both sides. If the Nets want a plug-and-play veteran that ups the team’s defense and rebounding quotient, Prince is the gut to target.

Kevin Durant to the Suns for To Phoenix Suns for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and Jae Crowder

OK, one last trade to fix the 2022-23 Nets, and this one involves blowing the whole thing up. Kevin Durant already requested a trade in the offseason, and after a 1-4 start, would anyone be surprised if he put that back on the table?

This is a blockbuster trade that definitely makes Phoenix better with a Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, and Durant core. And they might do it, too, to maximize Paul’s final seasons. Phoenix would also have to throw some first-rounders in the deal as well.

What’s interesting is that this trade — despite shipping one of the best players in the league out of town —could completely reshape the Nets and even make them better.

A starting five of Irving, Simmons, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and Nic Claxton, with Jae Crowder, Royce O’Neal, Curry, Thomas, and Harris coming off the bench is actually an intriguing squad.

The defense and rebounding upgrade would be off the charts, and while the Nets would take a major scoring hit, they could re-orientate the entire offense around Irving with 3-and-D players and pure shooters all around him and Thomas getting to shoot as much as he wants with the second unit.

Sometimes, to fix something, you need to strip it down the frame, replace the motor, and rebuild it. That’s the equivalent of this Nets trade.