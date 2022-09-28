42West/BHI hires Red Bull Gaming’s Former Head of US Communications

Blake Shuster has just been named as 42West/BHI’s new Vice President, heading 42West/BHI’s gaming, esports and Web3 accounts.

Former Red Bull US Head of Communications and former Curse Director of Communications Blake Shuster has joined 42West/BHI as one of its three vice presidents, alongside Jonah Keel (now senior VP) and Brianna Richards (now VP for entertainment content). Shuster will lead the gaming, esports, and Web3 accounts with Dean Bender and Keel. These two promotions and one acquisition were announced by co-presidents Dean Bender and Shawna Lynch.

“Blake’s reputation is stellar,” says Bender. “Having both internal and agency experience is a wonderful asset to have. Shawna and I know our clients, current and future, will embrace his talents and skills.”

Shuster is well-known in the gaming space for the work he’s done in the industry throughout the years. Prior to joining 42West/BHI, he was Head of US Communications for Gaming at Red Bull for five years, where he led the strategy and execution of communications, brand, marketing, and programming initiatives. Even before Red Bull, Shuster was already building his prolific resume and was Director of Communications at Curse (a division of Twitch), where he focused on the “Curse Partnership Program,” among other initiatives. He also gained a significant amount of agency experience at Fortyseven Communications, a PR firm that specializes in gaming.

“I am thrilled to bring my years of experience working at major brands, endemic and non-endemic, to 42West/BHI,” says Shuster. “I not only plan to support their array of incredible clients, but to explore and develop opportunities with future clients as well. I look forward to collaborating with the talented leadership team of Dean Bender, Shawna Lynch, and Jonah Keel, as we take 42West/BHI’s gaming acumen to the next level.”

Today, I announce my new role as Vice President of 42West/BHI! So excited to bring my knowledge and expertise to an already talented and passionate team. A few incredible stories have already gone live! Thank you, @Variety, for the exclusive break.https://t.co/NjiWoGr57w — Blake Shuster (@BeShuster) September 28, 2022

Shuster is expected to be involved initially with clients like Jagex, FunPlus, Wildlife Studios, Metaverse.io, and venture fund, NPX Capital.