With Super Bowl LVII in the rearview mirror, the 2023 NFL offseason has officially begun. Organizations such as the San Francisco 49ers should have plenty to do in the offseason with the goal of making it to the big game in the future.

In 2022, the team was one of the most pleasant surprises in the NFL. The Niners managed to reach the NFC Championship Game despite playing with third-string quarterback and Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy. Combining the regular season and playoffs, they had a 12-game winning streak that was only snapped by the Philadelphia Eagles in the conference title game.

With hopes of going further in the 2023 season, San Francisco could be very active this summer. The franchise has more than 20 unrestricted free agents but has only about $3.6 million available in its salary books. Because of that, the Niners might need to make extra moves to clear some cap space and/or roster spots.

With that being said, here is one player from the San Francisco 49ers who could be a surprise roster cut during the 2023 offseason.

49ers Surprise Roster Cut: DT Javon Kinlaw

If there is one area that helped the Niners stay alive after multiple injuries, it was their scoring defense. They only allowed 16.3 points per game in the regular season, the best mark in the league.

However, not all defensive players had the time to shine this past season. Javon Kinlaw appeared in just six games during the regular season plus three in the postseason. He started in all of them as he dealt with a knee injury. Combining his 2021 and 2022 campaigns, he has played in just 13 games, including the playoffs.

This past season, the defensive tackle recorded only four total tackles with two being solo. He played just 43% of the team’s offensive snaps in the games he was available.

Since he has been dealing with injuries, Kinlaw has not had many opportunities since his rookie year. In 2020, he earned PFWA All-Rookie Team honors as he had 33 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a pick-six.

With the 49ers hoping to compete for a title and multiple pending free agents, they probably value each roster spot. For that reason, the team could opt to waive Kinlaw and bring in a healthier piece to replace him.

The main problem is his current salary situation. As a first-round pick, his 2023 salary is fully guaranteed for about $4.9 million. Should the Niners waive him, they would have all that money as dead cap. This means San Francisco could still explore trading him in the offseason. However, based on his recent injury history, his trade value might not be very high.

Another factor that might influence the team to waive him is his contract situation beyond 2023. The 49ers have until May 1 to exercise their team option on Kinlaw’s contract for the 2024 season. If they do so, they would pay him a guaranteed $11.7 million. Once again, his injuries play against his case.

To save a roster spot, San Francisco might choose to part ways with him during the 2023 offseason. That way, he could get a new beginning with a new franchise. Also, the Niners would get an extra roster spot that they can use for a player who can contribute right away.

Although he is only 25 years old, Kinlaw’s injury history might be too much to keep on a championship-hopeful roster. All things considered, even with a guaranteed salary, defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw may end up being a surprising cut for the 49ers during the 2023 offseason.