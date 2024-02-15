Which players should the 49ers cut?

The San Francisco 49ers put up a commendable 2023 season. Recall that they finished with a 12-5 record. However, it all ended with yet another Super Bowl 58 heartbreak. Right now, the team finds itself at a crucial juncture as they enter the 2024 offseason. With preparations underway for the upcoming NFL Draft and free agency, attention turns to three players. These guys could be candidates for release as the organization seeks to strengthen its roster.

49ers' 2023 Season

As we said, the 49ers experienced a standout 2023 season. They secured control of the NFC West, clinched the No. 1 seed in the conference, and showcased Brock Purdy as a promising quarterback. Despite Purdy's success, critics continue to question him due to his talented supporting cast. Nevertheless, his contributions over two seasons cannot be overlooked. These include consecutive NFC title game appearances and two comeback victories in the recent playoffs.

Now, with the disappointment of a Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs behind them, the 49ers are gearing up for the challenges of the 2024 season. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch, have a solid foundation in place, but they face the task of addressing impending free agents. They will have to explore the free-agent and trade markets and evaluate the promising 2024 draft class.

Offseason Considerations

As the 49ers look to create cap space, considerations include the future of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. He may become an enticing trade option if an extension cannot be reached. Sure, the team currently does not plan to trade Aiyuk. That said, the landscape could shift with the right offer. The depth of the 2024 receiver class opens up the possibility of securing a new No. 2 wideout on a rookie deal.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw, despite his impressive contributions, enters the final year of his contract. Trading him could result in a cap space saving of $6.8 million. Additionally, the 49ers need an upgrade at right tackle. As such, they should explore the option of moving Colton McKivitz. This would yield a $1.9 million cap space saving, even if the return is not substantial.

Here we will look at the three cut candidates on the San Francisco 49ers' roster entering the 2024 NFL offseason.

Isaiah Oliver, CB

During the previous offseason, the San Francisco 49ers inked cornerback Isaiah Oliver to a two-year deal worth $6.8 million. Sure, Oliver saw action in all 17 games of the 2023 season, starting six of them. Having said that, the team might still seek alternatives due to his performance metrics.

In 2023, Oliver allowed an opposing passer rating of 101.0 in coverage and a completion rate of 84 percent. Such figures may not align with the team's aspirations for another Super Bowl run. In addition, cutting Oliver would result in a $1.5 million dead cap hit but would free up $2.4 million in cap space.

Colton McKivitz, OT

The Niners face challenges with their salary cap. Yes, core players like George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey are likely staying put. However, the team needs to create financial flexibility. This is also why Brandon Aiyuk can obtain an early extension.

This means letting go of right tackle Colton McKivitz could be a straightforward decision for the 49ers. Despite being tasked with filling in for Mike McGlinchey, McKivitz's performance fell short.

According to Pro Football Focus, McKivitz accrued two penalties and allowed nine sacks in their 2023 season. Releasing him would open up $1.9 million in cap space and give the team a chance to find an upgrade.

Danny Gray, WR

San Francisco will understandably be hesitant to part ways with 2022 third-round pick Danny Gray after just two seasons. That said, the 49ers may have to make a tough decision. Gray's rookie season saw minimal production, and he wasn't activated despite being medically cleared by head coach Kyle Shanahan.

The team's need for a reliable third receiver underscores Gray's uncertain status.

If the 49ers doubt Gray's ability to contribute, releasing him would make sense, providing $1 million in cap relief.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, the San Francisco 49ers are gearing up for the challenges and opportunities of the 2024 offseason. Throne decisions loom regarding their roster composition. Several key players are under scrutiny for their performance and financial implications. As such, the organization faces a delicate balancing act between maintaining continuity and seeking upgrades. The potential cuts discussed -— Isaiah Oliver, Colton McKivitz, and Danny Gray — represent strategic maneuvers aimed at addressing areas of concern. As the front office navigates these decisions, the ultimate goal remains clear: positioning the 49ers for another deep playoff run and pursuit of Super Bowl glory in the upcoming season.