The San Francisco 49ers have signed linebacker La'Darius Hamilton after a “successful workout,” according to KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson. The 49ers will have to make another move to free up space for Hamilton on their 90-man roster.

Hamilton, who is entering his third NFL season, played the last two years with the Green Bay Packers. In 2022, he played in three games and had one tackle.

Hamilton played college football at North Texas from 2016 to 2019. In 2017, he was an All-Conference USA pick. He also earned al-conference freshman honors in 2016.

One of Hamilton's 49ers teammates, Jeff Wilson Jr., played college football with him and the Mean Green.

The 49ers are looking to get back to the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl. Last season, San Francisco lost in the conference championship to the Philadelphia Eagles, 31-7.

The 49ers are expected to be NFC contenders this season. They lost Super Bowl LIV in 2019 and have twice advanced to the conference championship game since. They hope to break through in 2023.

The 49ers' defense is one of the best in the league. In 2022, they ranked among the top-three teams in opponent points per game (17.2), opponent yards per game (299.7) and opponent yards per play (4.9).

Offensively, San Francisco will have eyes on its quarterback position in 2023. The 49ers are likely to select Brock Purdy, who was “Mr. Irrelevant” in the 2022 NFL Draft. Following injuries to then-starter Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, Purdy went 7-1 as a starter en route to the conference championship, in which he suffered a torn UCL.

Purdy has returned for fall camp but has struggled protecting the football.