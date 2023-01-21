Ran Carthon became the latest San Francisco 49ers executive to take his talents elsewhere, as the Tennessee Titans officially hired him on Wednesday to fill their vacant general manager position.

Carthon joined the Titans following a notable run in the 49ers organization. For one, he served as the 49ers’ director of player personnel over the last two years.

Carthon closely worked with a multitude of 49ers players during his tenure in the organization. He often kept in touch with multiple 49ers coaches as well, including defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who believes that the Titans picked the right person for their general manager role.

“I think with Ran, the Titans are getting a dynamic leader,” Ryans said during a press conference ahead of the NFC divisional round. “That’s what Ran is. Ran has been a fantastic leader since the first day I met him here. He’s very knowledgeable of personnel, college, and the pro side. He’s a very knowledge guy, very well-connected, knows a lot of people, knows a lot about football. Seeing it from a lot of different perspectives with his father being a coach, him being a former player in the NFL as well, so he’s seen it on all facets and he’s done a really good job of scouting really good talent and really helping us to acquire some really good talent here, so I wish Ran nothing but the best.

“I know he will do a fantastic job in Tennessee and I couldn’t be prouder of Ran and the work that he’s done and to see him get the GM job there, it’s really cool to see, and I’m proud of him. I’m happy for him.”

The Titans formally introduced Carthon during a press conference on Friday. In the big picture, he sure is now looking ahead to both the upcoming free agency period and also the 2023 NFL Draft, where Tennessee will have the No. 11 overall pick.

The Titans are coming off of a roller-coaster regular season where they finished with a 7-10 record and missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 campaign.