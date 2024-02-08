This certainly wasn't the wake-up call the 49ers were hoping for

It's well-documented that there's no guarantee that you're going to have an ideal stay when you head to Las Vegas.

Will it be a memorable trip? Sure.

Will it be a successful trip? Not necessarily.

Will it be an expensive trip? Unless it was a successful trip, then most likely.

At some point during your trip will you be awake at an hour you aren't necessarily accustomed to being awake at? Now that's almost a guarantee. And that's the position the San Francisco 49ers find themselves in just three days before their Super Bowl 58 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The fire alarm went off early this morning in the San Francisco 49ers team hotel. No evacuation was necessary, and the alarm was silenced after 10 minutes.https://t.co/f0skIc81cv pic.twitter.com/7EsqF3po82 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 8, 2024

While staying at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa, the 49ers — and all other guests of the resort — were abruptly awoken at 6 AM due to an accidental fire alarm. Not quite the wake-up call 49ers players were expecting.

This fire alarm snafu is not the only part of the 49ers stay in Las Vegas that has been less than ideal so far. A report earlier this week indicated that the 49ers were displeased with the state of their practice field for the week, as they were relegated to a subpar practice field at UNLV while the Chiefs had the benefit of prepping for the game using the Raiders facilities at Allegiant Stadium. Meanwhile, 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy was asked about his supposed resemblance to Lee Harvey Oswald, George Kittle and Arik Armstead have still been limited in practice, and apparently the NFL's script favors Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Again, not ideal so far for the 49ers, but there's a silver lining to all of this… If San Francisco comes away with the franchise's sixth Super Bowl title on Sunday, the practice field drama, the early-morning fire alarm, and the cringe-worthy media questions will just be footnotes of their time in Las Vegas.