Nick Bosa injury situation takes turn for Week 6 vs. Falcons

The San Francisco 49ers defense led the way in their most recent win in Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers. Unfortunately, they lost star pass rusher Nick Bosa along the way to a groin injury, and while there was some optimism that he could be good to go in Week 6 for the 49ers against the Atlanta Falcons, the latest update on his injury status indicates Bosa’s health has taken a complete 180.

Nick Bosa injury update

Bosa played just 26 snaps last weekend against Carolina, but it didn’t really matter because the Panthers offense is a mess on the other side of things. Throughout the week, it seemed like Bosa had a good chance at suiting up for this upcoming game against the Falcons. Those hopes have quickly been dashed, though, as Bosa reportedly won’t be taking the field for San Fran this afternoon.

This is a very big blow for San Francisco, as Bosa has been arguably their best player on either side of the ball to start the season. Bosa has racked up six sacks through five games, and he didn’t really seem intent on slowing down prior to this injury. Now the 49ers will be forced to scramble when it comes to finding a replacement on their defensive line for this contest.

Samson Ebukam will do his best to hold down the fort in Bosa’s absence, with Drake Jackson and Charles Omenihu likely to fill in for Bosa in his absence. The 49ers defense should be able to slow down a limited Falcons offense in Week 6 either way, but being without Bosa will certainly hurt, and it will be interesting to see how San Francisco manages to get by without him this weekend.