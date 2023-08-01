The San Francisco 49ers have added former Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Taco Charlton. The move comes while 49ers superstar defensive end Nick Bosa is still holding out from training camp as he awaits a new contract.

The 49ers announced the signing, saying, “The 49ers have signed DL Taco Charlton to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived S Avery Young,” per the San Francisco 49ers official Twitter page.

Charlton will hope to revive his career with one of the best and most consistent defensive lines in the league. But first, Charlton has a tough road ahead to earn his spot on the regular season roster, which is no guarantee in itself. Charlton has largely been a bust so far and has been unable to earn a consistent spot on an NFL starting lineup the past few years.

The Cowboys drafted Taco Charlton 28th overall in 2017 out of Michigan. He only played two full seasons with the Cowboys before Dallas released him early in the 2019 season. Since, he has had short stints with the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, and Pittsburgh Steelers. Last season in 2022, Charlton started the year on the New Orleans Saints practice squad before the Chicago Bears signed him to the active roster. The Bears then released Charlton in late December and he spent the end of the year on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad.

While Taco Charlton joins the roster in the middle of training camp, fans still await when Nick Bosa will return to the team to lead the defense again. It's unclear how far Bosa would take this holdout, but the 49ers will need him back on the field sooner rather than later to make another deep run in the playoffs.