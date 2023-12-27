Barry Sanders douses Christian McCaffrey's hopes with cold water.

The NFL MVP award has largely been given to quarterbacks in its long storied history. It was rare for a person from the secondary nor even a weapon of high caliber to notch the award. But, this is not stopping Christian McCaffrey from breaking records on a weekly basis. He faced the front-runner in Lamar Jackson just the week before and is teammates with another in Brock Purdy. Barry Sanders outlined his thoughts on the historic season for the San Francisco 49ers running back.

“You know this award is going to a QB, Shannon Sharpe. I rushed for 2000 yards in 97 and they made me co-MVP with BrettFavre. I do think there is a shot Christian will split it with (Insert QB here),” he said about Christian McCaffrey's chances to win the NFL MVP award.

Barry Sanders' statement does hold some merit. A large majority of quarterbacks have become the faces of the franchise which would make them a great choice for the award. But, his insane rushing season that wreaked havoc on all of the league's defenses should not go unnoticed.

The 49ers' weapon has provided bail-out options for when Brock Purdy faced tough defenses. This has led him to notch 1,395 rushing yards in just 15 games played. Add 14 rushing and seven receiving touchdowns to that list and it makes for an insane season. Sanders may have doused ice-cold water on the 49ers faithful's hopes but that has just become reality for the league. Hopefully, things change and he gets his flowers by the season's end.

Will he win it over Purdy or even Lamar Jackson?