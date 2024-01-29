49ers' Brandon Aiyuk could not believe his insane catch was No. 2

Brandon Aiyuk's logic-defying catch versus the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship jump-started a marvelous double-digit comeback for the San Francisco 49ers and ultimately crushed the dreams of an entire Super-Bowl starved city. Apparently, though, it wasn't impressive enough to grab the No. 1 spot in SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays.

The amazing display of awareness and resilience occurred in the third quarter when quarterback Brock Purdy sailed a pass long that ricocheted off Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor's face mask and into the outstretched arms of Aiyuk. The Second Team All-Pro did not merely stumble his way into this grab, however.

He kept his eyes firmly on the ball well after the play should have been over and dove to secure what is instantly one of the most famous NFL receptions of the last decade. Aiyuk scored a six-yard touchdown three plays later, which went a long way in giving the 49ers' an eventual 34-31 victory and Super Bowl 58 berth.

Everything started with the 51-yard circus catch. But the play's importance was not enough to convince ESPN's SportsCenter to vault it to No. 1 on Sunday's edition of the Top 10, with Lamar Jackson taking the honors for recovering his own deflected pass and turning it into a first-down gain.

Brandon Aiyuk had an NSFW response while learning that his feat was only second best, at least by SportsCenter's standards. “No. 2?,” the 25-year-old wide receiver asked in disbelief while watching the iconic segment from bed (originally from The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov). “Who the hell do {they} have at one, then. Let me see this s**t.”

Brandon Aiyuk leaves his imprint in 49ers history, but still falls short

Brandon Aiyuk’s reaction to finding out he didn’t get number 1 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays 😅 (via @THE2ERA / IG)pic.twitter.com/4bNV5PxfLv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 29, 2024

Brandon Aiyuk nearly dropped an F-bomb when seeing that he had been passed over by another inexplicable catch. No one can deny the supreme athleticism Jackson showed when he plowed through traffic to track down the ball and then somehow rushed for 13 yards. It did not lead to points, though, as the Baltimore Ravens fell 17-10 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 49ers will be heading to Las Vegas, Nevada to battle KC for a championship in Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, and Aiyuk's clutch heroics is one of the major reasons why. Call it fluky if you want, but any moment that will live forever in both 49ers and Lions lore should probably be considered the most notable play of the day.