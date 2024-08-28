Despite reaching the Super Bowl last season, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy remains an enigma in the eyes of many fans. The NFL is also conflicted when it comes to evaluating the former Mr. Irrelevant.

There is an ongoing debate that centers around skill versus system. Is head coach Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme, which also utilizes a plethora of high-end talent, the primary reason for Purdy's success? Or is he capable of excelling on a number of other teams?

There are multiple signal-callers who benefit from their surroundings and play callers, but none are arguably as critiqued and nitpicked as the 24-year-old. The extensive analysis continued in an annual poll, which ranks QBs into tiers. Purdy jumped to the second tier and is No. 12 overall, according to the 50 executives and coaches who were surveyed.

There still seems to be no consensus on this young underdog.

The pros and cons of 49ers QB Brock Purdy

“I honestly could debate calling Brock a {tier} 1,” an offensive play caller told Mike Sando of The Athletic. “He is really underrated. Kyle Shanahan deserves a ton of credit, but there still has to be somebody at the switch.”

Others do not see much upside in Purdy and doubt his ability to adapt to another offense. “I would slide him to the top of 3,” an assistant GM said. “I’m not sold that it is a universal skill set for varying systems. But for their system and their offense, they greatly capitalize on what his abilities are. That is a credit to the coaching staff.”

Brock Purdy is in good company on this poll, coming in right behind fellow NFC champion Jalen Hurts and sitting above veteran Kirk Cousins and rising star Jordan Love. That is a more than respectable placement for the 2023 Pro Bowler. Though, because there are those who tie his effectiveness into his environment, a drop-off this upcoming season could presumably cause him to incur a significant hit to his standing.

Purdy's ability to think on his feet can get overlooked

Beyond the 49ers' star-studded offense and savvy coaching, the Iowa State alum possesses one key intangible that has allowed him to become a fixture in the Super Bowl conversation for the last two years. Purdy is a capable decision-maker. Even when the game plan goes awry, he has the mental tools to adjust and improvise. Look no further than the NFC Championship showdown with the Detroit Lions, as one anonymous head coach noted.

Purdy weathered some first-half passing struggles and trusted his mobility to move the chains for San Francisco. The confidence he exhibited under duress helped change the momentum in the game and spurred a thrilling comeback win. It will not always look pretty, but the two-time All-Big 12 selection figures things out more often than not.

And that is a quality that one typically associates with an upper echelon quarterback. Remarkable legacies can be crafted by players with unremarkable athletic gifts. While Purdy definitely has a fair share of teammates on offense and defense who can bail him out, he is not merely a chaperone.

Similar to another No. 13, Purdy elevates the gamebreakers around him. “The system really helps, but he maximizes it,” a defensive coordinator said. “I’m not saying he is Kurt Warner, but he reminds me of that type of body. Not big, not a great arm, but he’s accurate, he knows when to get rid of the ball, he’s sharp, he’s a little bit better athlete than you think.”

Not juts anybody can thrive in a good situation. Game managers do not throw for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdown passes in a single season like Purdy did in 2023-24. Hence, he is slotted in at a respectable spot. But his adaptability could be tested this year.

49ers still have conflicts to resolve on offense

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is still not practicing with the team, and left tackle Trent Williams is not even present at training camp. The presence of the two All-Pros, or lack thereof, can greatly impact the QB's performance. That is not an indictment on Brock Purdy. The best in the league depend on the availability of their top weapons. It is more just the potential reality of his situation.

Those two individuals are an integral part of what Shanahan wants to implement. Without his most reliable deep threat or pass protector, Purdy may be forced to adopt a different style of play. The bright side to what would be a nightmare scenario for the 49ers is that this polarizing player can silence much of his doubters by holding his own in adverse conditions.

But Purdy, his team and the championship-hungry fan base do not want to prove that they can overcome extreme obstacles. They want the Lombardi Trophy. If this QB can help the franchise get its hands on one, it will be much harder to quibble about polls or tiers. Nor will it even feel relevant.