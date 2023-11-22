49ers QB Brock Purdy is feeling good.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has opened up about his arm strength following his offseason surgery. Purdy stated that he “feels like his arm has gotten stronger” after the surgery, according to David Bonilla of 49ers Webzone.

“I do feel like just my pre and post routine of throwing has allowed my arm to get stronger, just in general,” Purdy said. “Obviously, after the surgery, [the goal was to] recover, but just my habits and stuff of what I've done in the NFL compared to college, it's a night and day difference, and I feel like it has helped my arm get stronger.”

Brock Purdy is slinging it

Brock Purdy's play of late backs this up. In the 49ers' Week 11 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Purdy launched a 76-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk. This marked the longest throw of his career, and on top of it all it was for six points.

Purdy has quietly had a pretty remarkable season for the 49ers. San Francisco's defense and offensive weapons led by Christian McCaffrey have often prevented Purdy from getting his flowers.

However, Purdy's most recent outing silenced all the critics. He threw for 333 yards and three passing touchdowns in the win over Tampa Bay. The more impressive feat of his Week 11 victory was the fact that he had a perfect passer rating. He became the first 49ers quarterback with a perfect passer rating since Joe Montana. Not bad company.

The 49ers are 7-3 heading into their Week 12 Thanksgiving matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. It's a big divisional rivalry game for both teams, San Francisco clearly has the momentum and the edge. Purdy and the Niners will be tested against one of the better defenses in the NFL, but the team has also found their stride again after losing three straight games. San Francisco has outscored opponents 61-17 over the past two games. If the Seahawks don't come prepared, they could add to that lopsided number.

Purdy's injury in the playoffs last season most likely cost the 49ers a shot at the Super Bowl. With him healthy, the defense playing like they have been, and weapons like McCaffrey, Aiyuk, and George Kittle finding their stride, San Francisco should be right back in the Super Bowl mix. Purdy has been great for the 49ers when healthy, and the Niners have a relatively easy rest of the schedule. Outside of games against the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco will most likely be favored heavily for the rest of the season's games.

Brock Purdy's offseason injury hasn't slowed him down one bit this year. If he can stay healthy and lead this team to more wins, the 49ers have a serious chance to win the Super Bowl.