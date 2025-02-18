The San Francisco 49ers were one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL in 2024, especially compared to their expectations. San Francisco had hopes of getting back to the Super Bowl. Instead, they only won six games and finished last in the NFC West. Now the 49ers must figure out how to fix what went wrong in 2024.

49ers QB Brock Purdy is not letting the 2024 season damper his spirits. He recently dropped a bold take about his teammate George Kittle. Purdy believes that Kittle will end up in Canton one day in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“George is a future Hall of Famer, man, so I'm very thankful to be playing with him,” Purdy said. “I hope I can continue to feed him and continue to grow together.”

This is huge praise from Purdy, though it is expected for a quarterback to pump up one of his receivers to the press.

Regardless, Purdy's assessment is pretty spot on.

Kittle is on a hall of fame trajectory after putting together several impressive seasons. He has logged multiple 1,000+ yards seasons as a receiver and established himself as one of the league's best receiving tight ends. Kittle is also an exceptional blocker and passionate teammate, both strong intangibles that could help make a case for the Hall of Fame.

The Lombardi Trophy is about the only accolade Kittle has yet to win. Hopefully Kittle can still make it to Canton if the does not end up winning a Super Bowl during his professional career.

Should the 49ers extend George Kittle this offseason?

Kittle is in the final year of his contract. Should the 49ers extend Kittle this offseason so he can finish his career in San Francisco?

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan seems open to the idea. He praise Kittle for an impressive 2024 campaign in a recent interview.

“He's had a hell of a year,” Shanahan said. “He's been able to stay healthy, too. He's missed two games, I believe, which were obviously tough without him. But I've just been proud of how he's taken care of himself, the way he comes to work every single day. I love being around George and love having him on our team.”

Kittle is certainly deserving of an extension. He would also likely prefer to stay in San Francisco. However, the 49ers are about to have a complicated offseason.

Purdy is likely to earn a contract extension this offseason, which the 49ers will have to prepare for. That may not leave enough room to give Kittle a big extension.

If talks do not happen this offseason, they will likely resume at this time next year.