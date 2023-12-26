Brock Purdy's odds took a stumble.

Brock Purdy had a nightmarish Christmas Day, as he played so poorly in the San Francisco 49ers' 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday that his MVP odds also took a major stumble over at Bet MGM sportsbook (h/t Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports).

Brock Purdy dropped from first to fifth in MVP odds during 49ers' loss to Ravens, per @BetMGM pic.twitter.com/5TP6h8jAGN — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 26, 2023

Brock Purdy had rough night in 49ers loss

In a marquee duel against Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson, Purdy simply did not have it in him to make it an entertaining battle between the two signal-callers. Jackson easily outplayed Purdy, who went 18/25 for 255 passing yards with zero touchdowns and four interceptions. He was also sacked twice for a loss of eight yards. Jackson, meanwhile, passed for 252 yards and two touchdowns and without an interception on 23/35 completions.

Purdy was also unable to finish the game on the field due to a stinger that opened the door for backup Sam Darnold to see action down the stretch. Although Purdy was later cleared to play, the 49ers decided that it was not worth risking him to injury again with the Ravens dominating the contest.

With Purdy's MVP odds taking a big dip, Christian McCaffrey is now the 49ers' top bet to win the award. At the moment, the running back has odds of +400 to be this season's MVP, while Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins is third with a price of +1000. Jackson has the shortest odds of them all with a label of -175.

Purdy and the Niners should be fine even after the setback at the hands of the Ravens, though, they missed out on a golden opportunity to put themselves on the verge of winning the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The 11-4 49ers will look to pick the pieces up when they visit the Washington Commanders in Week 17.