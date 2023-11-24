49ers star RB Christian McCaffrey had another stellar outing vs Seahawks, but he seemed mainly focused on the Thanksgiving postgame meal

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey offered some incredibly in-depth analysis after the team's runaway 31-13 road victory against the Seattle Seahawks Thursday night. Only, it wasn't all about the game.

McCaffrey could not stop gushing about the postgame Thanksgiving meal, which was shared amongst several 49ers players. He worked up quite the appetite after carving up the Seahawks for nearly 140 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns, while averaging a dominant six yards per carry. The All-Pro enjoyed the feast but did have a small complaint.

“I was bummed I didn’t get the sweet potato with the marshmallows,” McCaffrey told the media after partaking in NBC's Thanksgiving Day tradition, via 95.7 The Game. “The turkey was really good, well cooked, wasn’t dry at all and still hot, which was impressive for being 20 minutes after the game. I don’t know where they kept it, but it was good turkey.”

It is nice to know that being sweaty and possibly fatigued from the game did not dampen the 27-year-old's holiday spirit. Did we mention that he really loved the turkey. “I think everyone was hungry, and that was a satisfying turkey,” Christian McCaffrey said.



That turkey endured the same treatment many defenses have experienced when trying to stop the elite RB. He is devouring opponents as both a rusher and pass-catcher. The two-time Pro Bowler leads all non-quarterbacks with 16 total touchdowns and just surpassed 1,300 scrimmage yards following his terrific effort versus the Seahawks.

Hopefully, McCaffrey gets his wish and indulges in a heaping helping of marshmallow-topped sweet potatoes when he gets home.