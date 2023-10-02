Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers expanded upon their perfect start to the 2023 season on Sunday with a 35-16 home win over the Arizona Cardinals. McCaffrey was excellent on the afternoon, taking 20 carries for 106 yards and three touchdowns, all of which occurred in the first half for the 49ers.

In fact, so impressive was McCaffrey's performance that none other than Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James weighed in on X, formerly known as Twitter.

CMC you’re ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS!!!! My GOODNESS — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 1, 2023

After the game, Christian McCaffrey spoke about the praise he received from one of the greatest athletes of all time.

"I didn't know he watches Niner football but, gotta get him to a game." CMC responds to LeBron tweeting about him 🫡 (via @49ers) pic.twitter.com/zecsdqCShC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 2, 2023

“I'm a LeBron James fan,” said McCaffrey… “I saw [the tweet], that was really cool. I didn't know he watches Niner football, but we've got to get him to a game.”

The high-profile shoutout was just the latest bit of praise that McCaffrey has received for what has been a historic start to his tenure with the 49ers, which began midway through last season when he was traded there from the Carolina Panthers.

On Sunday, McCaffrey passed franchise icon Jerry Rice for the most consecutive games with a touchdown with 13, per ESPN Stats & Info. McCaffrey has provided one of the best rushing attacks in the league to complement San Francisco's impressive array of receiving talent, including Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle.

Up next for the 49ers will be their toughest test of the season to this point in the form of a home game against the Dallas Cowboys, whom San Francisco defeated in the 2022 playoffs. That game is slated to kick off on October 8 at 8:20 PM ET.