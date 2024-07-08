The San Francisco 49ers know what they have in Christian McCaffrey. They rewarded McCaffrey with a $38 million contract extension earlier this offseason that reset the running back market. CMC is widely regarded as the best running back in the NFL and now he is paid like one. Apparently, a large number of NFL personnel agree.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler spoke to various NFL personnel including executives, coaches, and scouts. Fowler used the information he gathered to construct a comprehensive top 10 running backs in 2024 ranking. It should be no surprise that CMC came in at the top spot, earning the title of best running back in the NFL.

The rankings states that “health and a killer offense have elevated McCaffrey to his rightful place as the best tailback and a top player in all of football.”

McCaffrey reportedly drew more than 80% of the first-place votes, making him practically a unanimous selection.

“He does everything exceptionally,” a veteran NFL offensive coach who has coached him said. “Explosiveness, vision, technique, versatility, great teammate, hardest worker, dedicated in the offseason. The only thing holding him back was when he was hurt. But he's exactly how you would draw up a football player.”

CMC has three seasons with at least 1,000 rushing yards and 700 receiving yards. This puts him right behind Marshall Faulk (4 seasons) in NFL history.

“San Francisco made one of the best trades of the decade when they got him [in 2022],” a player-personnel executive said. “He's perfect for what they do.”

McCaffrey has produced at such a level that almost any trade package would look like a good deal in retrospect.

CMC will continue to dominate the NFL in 2024 and hopefully get the 49ers back in the Super Bowl.

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey defends his wife Olivia Culpo amid criticism

Life just keeps getting better for Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey not only got a new contract this offseason, he also got married to his wife Olivia Culpo.

The pair wed at the end of June in Culpo's hometown in Rhode Island.

However, there was a little trouble in paradise. Everything went well during the ceremonies, but people on social media hurled vitriol at the lovely bride after her wedding dress went viral.

Culpo chose a modest wedding dress and received a lot of positive comments on the way she looked. After all, she used to be Miss Universe.

However, influencer Kennedy Bingham slammed the dress for “the absence of personality” and looking like “nothing.”

Christian McCaffrey was quick to jump to his wife's defense on social media.

“What an evil thing to post online,” McCaffrey declared. “I hope you can find peace and joy in the world, the way my beautiful wife does.”

The vitriol did not stop there. In Bingham's video addressing Culpo's dress, they also talked about the dress creators' earrings from 2013 and criticized Selena Gomez.

Bingham said that Culpo's decision to wear “modest attire” is okay, but the way that she was talking about this went beyond just wanting something modest for herself and pushing this idea of what she thinks all brides should look like.”

Don't listen to the haters Olivia!